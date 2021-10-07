Electrolux Professional Commercial Coffee Machines - Masterfully engineered and proudly built since 1919

Super automatic coffee machines

Automatically Delicious - Performance, reliability, and the guarantee of a perfect result in every cup, here is the promise of our legendary Electrolux Professional TANGO® super automatic espresso machines. Push a button, and the machine will grind the beans, pull the extraction, froth and steam its refrigerated milk, and add it into the drink. Available for Self-Service operations or the skilled barista looking for total control and ease of use.

Multi-boiler machines

Intelligent and intuitive - STELLA EPIC and STELLA DI CAFFÈ machines lines offer high-end features on temperature control through their multi-boiler technology geared towards the barista keen to explore specialty coffees aromas with high precision.

Traditional Automatic Machines

Extraordinary Flexibility for an Automatic - Aura is our Two and Three Group Upscale PID controlled single Copper Boiler Espresso Machine with auto clean and electronic boiler adjustments. This unit is typically operated in mid to high volume cafés.

Classic & Mira traditional espresso machines meet all the reliability, performance and high-quality standards expected by customers wishing to control coffee extraction and keeping it consistent throughout the day.

Single-serve coffee machines

Pod and Capsule Perfection - With solutions for pods or capsules, our single-serve machines pull perfect espressos and the automatic SteamAir wand creates just-right milk foam; these machines are ideal for quality and consistency vital, despite multiple users or employee turnover.

Grinders

Compact and Powerful - Grinding your coffee beans with the utmost precision is the primary goal of our various grinders with a doser or on-demand: get the best possible flavour out of your coffee beans!