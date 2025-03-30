Logo
OceaniaGlass Comfort Plus PeterHyatt City of Boorondara Council Offices Library, Victoria

ComfortPlus™

ComfortPlus™ consists of a range of clear and toned laminated glass options featuring a transparent, durable pyrolytic Low E coating. ComfortPlus™ products offer improved thermal and sound insulation in a single laminate with a selection of colours, daylight transmission and solar control.

Description

The range also offers relatively low internal and external reflectivity, typically desirable in residential and commercial buildings when transparency is valued. ComfortPlus™ is a Grade A Safety laminated glass.​

