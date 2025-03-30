ComfortPlus™ consists of a range of clear and toned laminated glass options featuring a transparent, durable pyrolytic Low E coating. ComfortPlus™ products offer improved thermal and sound insulation in a single laminate with a selection of colours, daylight transmission and solar control.

The range also offers relatively low internal and external reflectivity, typically desirable in residential and commercial buildings when transparency is valued. ComfortPlus™ is a Grade A Safety laminated glass.​

