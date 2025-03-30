ComfortPlus™
Last Updated on 30 Mar 2025
ComfortPlus™ consists of a range of clear and toned laminated glass options featuring a transparent, durable pyrolytic Low E coating. ComfortPlus™ products offer improved thermal and sound insulation in a single laminate with a selection of colours, daylight transmission and solar control.
- Low E Coating
- Laminated
- UV Protection
- Tones
Overview
ComfortPlus™ consists of a range of clear and toned laminated glass options featuring a transparent, durable pyrolytic Low E coating. ComfortPlus™ products offer improved thermal and sound insulation in a single laminate with a selection of colours, daylight transmission and solar control.
The range also offers relatively low internal and external reflectivity, typically desirable in residential and commercial buildings when transparency is valued. ComfortPlus™ is a Grade A Safety laminated glass.
Contact
Syndey Merchandising 8 Williamson Rd1800 337 000
Melbourne Merchandising Building B, 20 Whitfield Boulevard1800 337 000