Comfort Touch: SDN cut pile

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Comfort Touch is a luxurious cut pile carpet designed for performance and softness underfoot. Its plush texture offers exceptional durability yet a cosy feel, making it perfect for residential and commercial spaces.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.