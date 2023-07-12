Combination steam oven, 60cm, 23 function

DESIGN FREEDOM

Every detail has been carefully crafted from the finest materials to support a considered kitchen design. With a subtle black finish, this Minimal Style oven blends seamlessly, enhancing your kitchen design without dominating it. It’s understated and elegant, whether on its own or part of a matching appliance set. Pair with a Vacuum Seal Drawer for the ultimate kitchen solution.

FROM STEAM TO SOUS VIDE

Fine amounts of steam are released with accuracy and precision at a range of temperatures, to ensure food is cooked gently and evenly. Perfect for entertaining, you can sous vide proteins such as steak and salmon before guests arrive, and simply sear when ready to serve. The flexibility of timing and accuracy of temperature control ensure perfect, predictable results every time.

GENTLE AND HEALTHY

Steam functions allow you to cook food in its own juices to retain nutrients, moisture and flavour. With five steam-only cooking functions including Sous Vide, this oven lets you enjoy the benefits of flavourful and healthy restaurant-quality meals at home.

MULTI-FUNCTION FLEXIBILITY

A truly multiple function oven where both steam-only and convection-only cooking mediums can stand on their own merits. You have the freedom to choose – whether it's dry heat or moist heat, or a combination of the two – each delivering different cooking results. A Wireless Temperature Sensor precisely monitors cooking in real time, giving you complete control.

COOK WITH CONFIDENCE

Using the intuitive touchscreen interface, you can cook with a favourite method, a hero ingredient, or a go-to cooking function or recipe. Your oven will guide you through steps, or change temperature and heat type automatically, depending on your selection.

REHEAT AND RESTORE

Reduce household food waste by reheating foods with steam, which helps to regenerate moisture levels and ensure meals come out fresh and delicious. Use Steam Regenerate to reheat leftover meals such as roasts and risotto, while Crisp Regenerate is perfect for refreshing pastries, breads and pizza.

EXCEPTIONAL CONVECTION PERFORMANCE

AeroTech™ circulates heat evenly for a consistent temperature throughout the cavity, while ActiveVent technology ensures optimised moisture levels when using convection functions. Achieve perfect results even when you’re using multiple shelves.