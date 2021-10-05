Finally, a matching range of colour tapware, support grab rails, showers and accessories for care bathrooms!

Caroma proudly introduces our new Opal Colour range extension, adding a touch of trusted luxury into your next Care project.

The extensive Opal Colour range allows you to co-ordinate quality care specific fixtures with modern interior design finishes, to create beautiful bathroom environments for retirement and independent living through to high care accommodation and AS1428.1 accessible applications.

Opal tapware incorporates four key features to improve infection control, helping to protect our most vulnerable.

Antibacterial aerator with Agion® silver protection, fitted with every basin and sink mixer, helps to prevent bacterial build up in the tap and aerator

Laminar flow removes the air from the water stream, reducing the risk of airborne legionella

An extended and angled spout ensures that water flow under full pressure does not come into direct contact with basin waste when matched with Caroma Opal basins

Curvature on top of the spout helps with water runoff and reduces the risk of water pooling, which can be a breeding ground for bacteria



Available in three beautiful and highly durable colour finishes Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black. The collection is meticulously colour matched to ensure the bathroom has a modern and home-like feel, leaving your residents relaxed and comfortable in their surroundings.

Tapware:

Antibacterial aerator, laminar flow and design attributes to help improve infection control

Sink mixer spout rotation can be set to fixed, single bowl (70°) or double bowl (170°) making it ideal for people living with dementia

The EasySwitch shower mixer universal in-wall body means that tapware colour can be easily changed without removing the tiles

Assistive mid-length mixer handle with large colour indicators help with the visually impaired

Extended care lever available for AS1428.1 applications

Commercial grade 35mm ceramic disc cartridge

WELS 6 star flow rate (4.5L/min)

Australian designed and engineered

20 year commercial warranty*



Support grab rails:

Modern and discreet design

Available in a variety of lengths and angles to suit a range of locations

Designed for support. Load bearing up to 1100N (approx. 110kg)

Range includes shower support rails and folding shower support seat

20 year commercial warranty*

GST Exempt



Showers:

VJet® shower technology delivers a shower experience that puts you in control

Use the slider on the shower head to seamlessly transition from an invigorating shower spray through to a gentle mist, and everything in between

WELS 4 star rated, 7.5L/min

Dual check valve helps prevent contamination from backflow

Available with a straight rail or angled left or right reversible load bearing rail

20 year commercial warranty*



Accessories:

Sleek and contemporary design combines luxury with function

Corner rails constructed to withstand 1100N force (approx. 110kg)

Non slip finish on shower corner rails and shower seat

5 year commercial warranty*

GST Exempt



* Full warranty T&C’s available at Caroma.com.au