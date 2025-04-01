Realise your design vision with COLORBOND® steel STUDIO

The COLORBOND® steel Studio gives you the freedom to realise your design vision like never before.

Designed to showcase colours and finishes in the one location making the inspiration and selection process as smooth as possible. Go online and choose from a huge range of over 200 colours and finished, all with the durability of COLORBOND® steel.

The COLORBOND® steel Studio portal allows you to pinpoint the right colour and product for your next project by matching a colour using RGB or HEX colour values; by matching or specifying the Dulux or RAL colour names or even by uploading an image. Let the COLORBOND® steel Studio return the closest colour match within the library of colours available or search through our product categories and finishes, including COLORBOND® steel, COLORBOND® Ultra steel, COLORBOND® Metallic steel and COLORBOND® steel Matt.

This means you can find the colour and finish for your next project with all the confidence of COLORBOND® steel. The COLORBOND® steel Studio is part of Steel Select® providing a comprehensive suite of information on materials, product profiles and resources such as CAD files and a supplier location.

To see the COLORBOND® steel studio for yourself, head over to www.colorbondstudio.com.