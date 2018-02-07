Logo
COLORBOND Steel Matt Residential Exterior Furniture Concrete Table
COLORBOND Steel Matt Residential Exterior Aerial View
COLORBOND Steel Matt Residential Exterior Facade
COLORBOND Steel Matt Richmond High School Exterior Illuminated
COLORBOND Steel Matt Richmond High School Exterior
COLORBOND® steel: Matt finish

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2018

COLORBOND® steel Matt, Australia’s favourite steel building material for over 50 years, introduces an elegant matte finish to complement the latest building design trends. Harnessing new paint technology to deliver a naturally inspired finish that diffuses light for a soft, textured, designer look.

Overview
Description

COLORBOND® steel, Australia’s favourite steel building material for over 50 years, introduces an elegant matte finish to complement the latest building design trends.

Harnessing new paint technology to deliver a naturally inspired finish that diffuses light for a soft, textured, designer look, COLORBOND® steel Matt is available in Surfmist® Matt, Shale Grey™ Matt, Dune® Matt, Basalt® Matt and Monument® Matt.

Tested for over a decade, COLORBOND® steel Matt has been designed for Australian conditions. The result is a product which maintains its Matt finish, looking even better for longer. COLORBOND® steel Matt is also manufactured in Australia and is compliant with relevant Australian Standards.

COLORBOND® steel Matt incorporates BlueScope’s unique Thermatech® solar reflectance technology. It also benefits from BlueScope’s industry leading metallic coating incorporating Activate® technology to provide enhanced corrosion resistance.

COLORBOND® steel is an ideal building material for a range of building applications that demand good looks and design flexibility. Its applications range from roofing, walling, guttering an downpipes to fencing, patios, sheds and garage doors used in residential, commercial and industrial projects.

Downloads
COLORBOND® Steel Environmental Product Declaration

4.10 MB

Download
COLORBOND® steel: Matt

3.00 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWollongong DC, NSW

Bluescope Office 8825 BlueScope Locked Bag

1800 800 789
