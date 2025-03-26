Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
BlueScope Logo RGB Blue
BlueScope
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bluescope COLORBOND Steel Classic Finish Three Capes Track Lodges
Bluescope COLORBOND Steel Classic Finish Side View
Bluescope COLORBOND Steel Classic Finish Three Capes Track Lodges
Bluescope COLORBOND Steel Classic Finish Side View
|

COLORBOND® steel: Classic finish

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

COLORBOND® steel is inspired by our unique Australian landscape. Designed to weather the unique Australian land, COLORBOND® steel in a Classic finish provides a low sheen aesthetic that is celebrated in striking architecture, providing longevity and durability for the design.

  • Product checkDiverse Finish Options
  • Product checkDurability and Performance
  • Product checkCustomisation with COLORBOND® steel Studio
Overview
Description

COLORBOND® steel is inspired by our unique Australian landscape. Designed to weather the unique Australian land, COLORBOND® steel in a Classic finish provides a low sheen aesthetic that is celebrated in striking architecture, providing longevity and durability for the design.

COLORBOND® steel is also available in a Matt finish and Metallic finish.

Discover the core range of COLORBOND® steel colours in our brochure on the right.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
COLORBOND® Steel for Building Professionals

5.29 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
COLORBOND® Steel Environmental Product Declaration

4.10 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWollongong DC, NSW

Bluescope Office 8825 BlueScope Locked Bag

1800 800 789
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap