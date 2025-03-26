COLORBOND® steel: Classic finish

COLORBOND® steel is inspired by our unique Australian landscape. Designed to weather the unique Australian land, COLORBOND® steel in a Classic finish provides a low sheen aesthetic that is celebrated in striking architecture, providing longevity and durability for the design.

COLORBOND® steel is also available in a Matt finish and Metallic finish.

Discover the core range of COLORBOND® steel colours in our brochure on the right.