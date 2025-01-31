Climate Ready® Fabrics distributed by Horiso, offer sustainable solar control roller shade fabrics in various sunscreen and sun blackout options. Each fabric collection has been developed with an environmental and sustainable awareness in mind, looking at the full life-cycle of each product.

Collection attributes include recycled content, ocean bound recycled content, PVC free, 100% recyclable and environmental certifications including Cradle to Cradle, Greenguard Gold and Confidence In Textiles for low chemical emissions and harmful substances.

Australian-owned and based in Sydney, Climate Ready® Fabrics offer commercial grade products and commercial roller blind solutions tailored to architects and designers for installation in commercial, residential, hospitality, government, education and health care projects.