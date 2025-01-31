Logo
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics 01
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics 02
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics 03
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics 04
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics 05
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics Sea-Tex Blinds Wework Barangaroo
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics Sea-Tex Printed Blinds Liverpool Civic Place Library-01
Horiso Climate Ready Fabrics Sea-Tex Printed Blinds Liverpool Civic Place Library 02
Climate Ready® Fabrics

Last Updated on 31 Jan 2025

Climate Ready® Fabrics distributed by Horiso, offer sustainable solar control roller shade fabrics in various sunscreen and sun blackout options. Each fabric collection has been developed with an environmental and sustainable awareness in mind, looking at the full life cycle of each product. Climate Ready® Fabrics offer tailored products for installation in commercial, residential, hospitality, government, education and health care projects.

Overview
Description

Climate Ready® Fabrics distributed by Horiso, offer sustainable solar control roller shade fabrics in various sunscreen and sun blackout options. Each fabric collection has been developed with an environmental and sustainable awareness in mind, looking at the full life-cycle of each product.

Collection attributes include recycled content, ocean bound recycled content, PVC free, 100% recyclable and environmental certifications including Cradle to Cradle, Greenguard Gold and Confidence In Textiles for low chemical emissions and harmful substances.

Australian-owned and based in Sydney, Climate Ready® Fabrics offer commercial grade products and commercial roller blind solutions tailored to architects and designers for installation in commercial, residential, hospitality, government, education and health care projects.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Climate Ready Fabrics AllBloc Specification Sheet

461.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Sea-Tex-Non-Metallised-50-perc-Specification-Sheet

559.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Screen-Nature-Non-Metallised-Specification-Sheet

750.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Acoustis-Non-Metallised-Specification-Sheet

735.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-CR-Bloc-Specification-Sheet

760.62 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Sea-Tex-ES-Metallised-50-perc-Specification-Sheet

894.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-CR88-Metallised-Specification-Sheet

1.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-AllBloc-Brochure

1.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Screen-Nature-Blackout-Specification-Sheet

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-CR-Bloc-Brochure

2.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Screen-Nature-Blackout-Brochure

3.36 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Screen-Nature-Non-Metallised-Brochure

3.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Screen-Nature-Non-Metallised-Brochure

3.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Acoustis-Brochure

4.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Seatex-Metallised-Brochure

4.31 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Seatex-Non-Metallised-Brochure

4.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Seatex-Non-Metallised-Brochure

4.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-Seatex-Non-Metallised-Brochure

4.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Climate-Ready-Fabrics-CR-88-Metallised-Brochure

4.72 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

22-24 Vincent Street

02 8755 4500
