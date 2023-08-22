Click-on cladding combines Sculptform's unique click-on connection with traditional tongue & groove cladding methodology to deliver a non-combustible aluminium cladding solution available in a range of quality finishes and profiles.

Consisting of lightweight aluminium extrusions and uses modular components that allow designers flexibility to create a truly unique facade, while maintaining its ease of installation.

Deemed non-combustible under AS 1530.1, Click-on Cladding is a fire compliant solution available in a variety of high quality finishes to suit almost any design intent.

The unique Click-on connection replaces traditional screw fixings, reducing time on-site and ensuring an accurate installation without the need for specialist labour.

If you want the look of timber, but have cmpliance barriers, their Wood Finish option is the answer.Wood Finish provides the natural warmth of real timber while providing a no maintenance, non-combustible rainscreen solution.

For more information on Click-on Cladding, click 'Visit Product' to explore Sculptform's website.