Designed and built by Prestige Homes, this open-plan home situated at 52 Grand Street, Rochedale QLD demonstrates how a well-designed home on a small block can still offer all the required indoor/outdoor living features.
Overview
The limited outdoor area moves seamlessly from a tiled alfresco to a beautiful and functional low maintenance deck. The CleverDeck Xtreme capped composite timber decking in the colour Riverstone Grey by Futurewood provides the link between the micro pool and the alfresco area.
The display home is open for inspection.
Futurewood’s CleverDeck Xtreme composite timber decking range provides uncompromising quality and low maintenance in a great value package. It never needs oiling or painting, is easy to clean and offers a hard, waterproof outer shell that allows for most stains to be removed by simply mopping the surface – making it perfect for entertaining.
CleverDeck Xtreme is a coextruded decking, meaning that it is made up of two separate layers of material bonded together during the manufacturing process. The internal core is a traditional composite timber mix of recycled plastic and hardwood flour (sawdust that is ground into a powder). A hard, outer shell or cap made from a special mix of virgin polymers completely encapsulates the core.
The CleverDeck Xtreme cap is made from a blend of materials designed to make it super tough and much harder to scratch than traditional composite timber. The cap’s virgin polymer blend allows the use of vibrant colour hues with subtle streaking, creating a totally new decking ‘look’ that is fade-resistant.
Key benefits:
- 138mm wide or 185mm wide decking boards plus 138mm Edge board
- Capped composite timber solid decking board
- Fully wrapped in a coextruded protective shell
- Hard outer shell offers greater scratch and abrasion resistance
- Board shell made from a virgin polymer blend
- Virtually waterproof decking surface that is hard to stain and easy to clean
- No oiling or painting required
- Virtually no maintenance necessary, just clean the deck as required
- Fade-resistant and dynamic blended colour hues with continuous variation
- Unique colour variation means that no two boards look the same
- Seven standard colours available
- Fully finished and ready to install
- No fuss- unmatched warranty
- BAL 29 rated
- Custom lengths and finishes available
- No sap runs or tannin leaching
- Not affected by termites or white ants
- Solid dense material, will not rot, cup, split or warp
- Scalloped back board for lighter weight and cooler board surface
- No-knot holes or splinters
- Long 5.4-metre standard lengths
- Full clipping system for complete concealed fixing
- Quick and easy installation
- Suitable for a 450mm joist span
- Can be fixed as low as 25mm over concrete or 100mm over soil, if well-drained
