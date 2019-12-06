Designed and built by Prestige Homes, this open-plan home situated at 52 Grand Street, Rochedale QLD demonstrates how a well-designed home on a small block can still offer all the required indoor/outdoor living features.

The limited outdoor area moves seamlessly from a tiled alfresco to a beautiful and functional low maintenance deck. The CleverDeck Xtreme capped composite timber decking in the colour Riverstone Grey by Futurewood provides the link between the micro pool and the alfresco area.

The display home is open for inspection.

Futurewood’s CleverDeck Xtreme composite timber decking range provides uncompromising quality and low maintenance in a great value package. It never needs oiling or painting, is easy to clean and offers a hard, waterproof outer shell that allows for most stains to be removed by simply mopping the surface – making it perfect for entertaining.

CleverDeck Xtreme is a coextruded decking, meaning that it is made up of two separate layers of material bonded together during the manufacturing process. The internal core is a traditional composite timber mix of recycled plastic and hardwood flour (sawdust that is ground into a powder). A hard, outer shell or cap made from a special mix of virgin polymers completely encapsulates the core.

The CleverDeck Xtreme cap is made from a blend of materials designed to make it super tough and much harder to scratch than traditional composite timber. The cap’s virgin polymer blend allows the use of vibrant colour hues with subtle streaking, creating a totally new decking ‘look’ that is fade-resistant.

Key benefits: