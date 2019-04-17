Futurewood CleverDeck solid composite timber decking

Low Maintenance CleverDeck solid composite timber decking choices

Futurewood supplies a quality range of environmentally-friendly, low maintenance, timber alternative building products including solid composite timber decking in 3 different ranges known as CleverDeck Eco-Pro, CleverDeck Original and CleverDeck Xtreme.

CleverDeck Original composite timber decking has been a best seller as it looks like timber but is more ecologically sustainable and low maintenance by comparison. Finished with a coarse sanded texture that achieves a P5 slip rating and, it makes the product look and feel like a timber plank it is supplied in long lengths with grooved edges that work seamlessly with Futurewood’s concealed fix clipping system. The long boards and easy to use clips add further value by reducing installation time and saving on labour costs.

Made from recycled plastic, rice husks and hardwood sawdust, CleverDeck Original composite timber decking has colour pigments running through the decking board eliminating the need for oiling or painting. It is termite resistant, will not rot, splinter or cup making it a great option for any garden plus the concealed fixing provides a nice clean finish with no nails or screws to catch any toes!

With 4 standard colours Mahogany, Weathered Stone, Slate Grey and Walnut to choose from the 138mm wide x 23mm thick x 5400mm long solid composite timber decking board can be easily matched to any décor.

CleverDeck Eco-Pro is made in the same way as CleverDeck Original however it is a single sided board with a scalloped back to reduce weight and help dissipate heate by allowing air flow over the joints, keeping the boards cooler. CleverDeck Eco-Pro comes in 2 standard colours being Baked Earth and Hamptons Grey plus a range of custom colour options including all the Original colours.

Environmentally Friendly CleverDeck Original and Eco-Pro solid composite timber decking:​

4 designer colours

Long 5.4 metre lengths

Custom widths, lengths and colours available

Double sided decking board (Eco-Pro single sided)

No fuss – unmatched warranty

Made from 90% recycled material, including rice husks, hardwood wood flour, and plastic

Termite and rot resistant

Coarse sanded finish, P5 slip resistance

No splinters, cupping, warping, splitting or twisting

Very low maintenance

Easy and quick to install using the Futurewood Concealed Fix Clipping System



Futurewood CleverDeck Xtreme is a “capped” composite decking board. CleverDeck Xtreme is a co-extruded decking meaning it has a hard, outer shell made from virgin polymers that completely encapsulates a traditional composite timber core. The Xtreme cap is made from a blend of different polymers designed to make it super tough and much harder to scratch than traditional composite timber. It is virtually water proof and that means it is very hard to stain and easy to clean. The cap’s virgin polymer blend allows the use of vibrant colour hues with subtle streaking creating a totally new decking “look”. The Xtreme board is available in 7 amazing colours supplied in a scalloped back, grooved edge profile, using the Futurewood concealed fix deck clip system. The boards are available in either a 138mm wide or a 185mm wide size and both widths are 23mm thick and 5400mm long.

Futurewood’s CleverDeck Xtreme composite timber decking is available in the following standard colours: Ash Grey, Rustic Merbau, Basalt, Desert Oak, Graphite, Limestone Grey and Riverstone Grey.

​Environmentally Friendly CleverDeck Xtreme solid composite timber decking:

“Capped” solid composite timber decking board

The hard, outer shell offers superior scratch and abrasion resistance

The virtually waterproof decking surface is hard to stain and easy to clean

BAL 29 rated

7 designer colours

Natural coarse textured finish

138mm and 185mm decking board widths

Long 5.4 metre lengths

No fuss – unmatched warranty

Termite and rot resistant

No splinters, cupping, warping, splitting or twisting

Very low maintenance, just clean as required

Easy and quick to install using the Futurewood Concealed Fix Clipping System



CleverDeck composite timber decking Applications: