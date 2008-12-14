Termite, mould and slip resistant composite CleverDeck decking materials from Futurewood
Futurewood's range of CleverDeck composite decking provides a genuine low maintenance, cost effective alternative to traditional rain forest timber for decking applications. Futurewood’s CleverDeck composite timber decking is available in 3 product types; CleverDeck Eco-Pro, Original and CleverDeck Xtreme.
Overview
Futurewood’s CleverDeck composite timber decking is available in 3 product types; CleverDeck Eco-Pro, Original and CleverDeck Xtreme. All ranges will not warp, split, cup or rot. As decking specialists, Futurewood have made this environmentally friendly building product termite, mould and slip resistant and it comes in uniform 5.4 metre long lengths. CleverDeck Eco-Pro Original boards are supplied in a 138mm wide x 23mm thick decking board, CleverDeck Xtreme are supplied in a 138mm wide or 185mm wide x 23mm thick decking board.
Futurewood’s CleverDeck composite timber decking can be fixed using an easy to install concealed fix deck clip system for either steel or timber joists saving time and money.
Environmentally friendly CleverDeck Eco-Pro composite timber decking:
- 2 designer colours
- 138mm wide solid single sided board with a scalloped back to reduce weight and heat
- Coarse sanded finish, P5 slip reisstance
- The Composite Decking is made from 90% recycled material, including rice husks, hardwood wood flour, and plastic
- Composite Decking is termite resistant and rot proof
- No splinters, cupping, warping, splitting or twisting
- Very low maintenance
- Easy to install using the Futurewood Concealed Fix Clipping System
Futurewood's CleverDeck Eco-Pro Composite Timber Decking Materials is available in the following colours: Baked Earth and Hamptons Grey.
Environmentally friendly CleverDeck Original composite timber decking:
- 4 designer colours
- 138mm wide solid double sided board
- Coarse sanded finish, P5 slip resistance
- The Composite Decking is made from 90% recycled material, including rice husks, hardwood wood flour, and plastic
- Composite Decking is termite resistant and rot proof
- No splinters, cupping, warping, splitting or twisting
- Very low maintenance
- Easy to install using the Futurewood Concealed Fix Clipping System
Futurewood’s CleverDeck Original Composite Timber Decking Materials is available in the following colours: Chocolate, Mahogany, Slate Grey, Walnut and Weathered Stone.
Environmentally Friendly CleverDeck Xtreme Composite Timber Decking:
- 7 designer colours
- Choice of 138mm and 185mm widths
- Natural coarse textured finish
- BAL-29 rated
- Easy to clean and hard to scratch
- Vibrant colour combinations that are fade resistant
- Composite Decking is made from 80% recycled material, including, hardwood wood flour, and plastic
- Composite Decking is termite resistant and rot proof
- No splinters, cupping, warping, splitting or twisting
- Extremely low maintenance
- Easy to install using the Futurewood Concealed Fix Clipping System
Futurewood’s CleverDeck Xtreme Composite Timber Decking Materials are available in the following colours; Ash Grey, Basalt, Desert Oak, Graphite, Limestone Grey, Riverstone Grey and Rustic Merbau.
CleverDeck Composite Timber Decking Applications:
- Timber Decking
- Veranda’s
- Pergolas and Patios
- Pool and Spa surrounds
- Eave lining
- Raised Walkways
- Flooring
- Fencing
- Facades
- Screening
- Roof Top Decking
- Pool Decking
- Outdoor furniture
