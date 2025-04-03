The Carinya Classic Sliding Window is a breakthrough in residential design, engineered to meet Australia’s most demanding terrain and weather conditions.

Combining a sleek, modern aesthetic with superior functionality, it offers features not commonly found in competing products. Concealed tracks, threshold and jamb infills, and precision end caps create a premium, commercial-grade finish while minimising insect, dirt, and grit buildup. A proprietary non-corrosive roller system ensures effortless operation, while inbuilt weather flaps enhance air and water resistance.

Designed for strength and durability, the window includes a range of interlock options for varying wind loads and sills suited to severe weather conditions. BAL40, Kid Safe, and cyclonic-rated, it is the ideal choice for new residential builds, renovations, and low-rise applications.