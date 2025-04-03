Logo
Supplier Image
Carinya Residential Windows & Doors
Carinya Classic sliding window

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Carinya Classic Sliding Window blends modern design with high performance, offering BAL40, Kid Safe, and cyclonic-rated solutions. Featuring concealed tracks, weather flaps, a proprietary roller system, and advanced security elements, it ensures smooth operation, durability, and superior protection for residential applications.

  • Product checkBAL40
  • Product checkKid Safe
  • Product checkCyclonic
Overview
Description

The Carinya Classic Sliding Window is a breakthrough in residential design, engineered to meet Australia’s most demanding terrain and weather conditions.

Combining a sleek, modern aesthetic with superior functionality, it offers features not commonly found in competing products. Concealed tracks, threshold and jamb infills, and precision end caps create a premium, commercial-grade finish while minimising insect, dirt, and grit buildup. A proprietary non-corrosive roller system ensures effortless operation, while inbuilt weather flaps enhance air and water resistance.

Designed for strength and durability, the window includes a range of interlock options for varying wind loads and sills suited to severe weather conditions. BAL40, Kid Safe, and cyclonic-rated, it is the ideal choice for new residential builds, renovations, and low-rise applications.

Specifications

  • Maximum Sash Height: 1500mm Maximum Sash Width: 1200mm Maximum Glass Thickness:10.5mm or 18mm IGU Maximum Sash Weight: 40kg Frame width available in 50mm & 92mm
