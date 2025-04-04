The Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door brings commercial-grade performance to the residential market, evolving from a system originally designed for high-rise apartments. This heritage ensures superior durability, enhanced weather protection, and an elegant, modern aesthetic that sets it apart from standard residential doors.

Unlike many residential sliding doors with exposed tracks, Carinya integrates a complete range of threshold and jamb infills, as well as end caps, to conceal all cavities. This not only delivers a high-quality, commercial-grade finish but also minimises the accumulation of insects, dirt, and grit. An internally concealed weather flap further enhances protection by reducing air and water infiltration while preventing insect intrusion through drain holes.

Engineered for Australia's toughest conditions, the Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door meets BAL40, Kid Safe, and Cyclonic compliance standards. A range of interlock options supports varying wind load requirements, including extreme cyclonic conditions, while multiple sill configurations—such as wheelchair-accessible options—ensure flexibility for different applications.

With acoustic compliance, the ability to accommodate double glazing without adaptors, and high-performance sills for enhanced structural and water resistance, this system is ideal for residential homes, low-rise multi-unit developments, and cyclonic-rated regions. Available in 92mm and 150mm frame widths with integral screening options, the Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door is a premium choice for modern Australian living.