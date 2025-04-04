Logo
Carinya Classic: Sliding & stacking door

Last Updated on 04 Apr 2025

The Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door combines commercial-grade performance with a sleek design. Featuring concealed tracks, weather flaps, and a range of interlock options, it’s BAL40, Kid Safe, and Cyclonic compliant, offering superior durability, weather resistance, and design flexibility for residential applications.

  • Product checkBAL40
  • Product checkAcoustics Compliant
  • Product checkKids Safe
Overview
Description

The Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door brings commercial-grade performance to the residential market, evolving from a system originally designed for high-rise apartments. This heritage ensures superior durability, enhanced weather protection, and an elegant, modern aesthetic that sets it apart from standard residential doors.

Unlike many residential sliding doors with exposed tracks, Carinya integrates a complete range of threshold and jamb infills, as well as end caps, to conceal all cavities. This not only delivers a high-quality, commercial-grade finish but also minimises the accumulation of insects, dirt, and grit. An internally concealed weather flap further enhances protection by reducing air and water infiltration while preventing insect intrusion through drain holes.

Engineered for Australia's toughest conditions, the Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door meets BAL40, Kid Safe, and Cyclonic compliance standards. A range of interlock options supports varying wind load requirements, including extreme cyclonic conditions, while multiple sill configurations—such as wheelchair-accessible options—ensure flexibility for different applications.

With acoustic compliance, the ability to accommodate double glazing without adaptors, and high-performance sills for enhanced structural and water resistance, this system is ideal for residential homes, low-rise multi-unit developments, and cyclonic-rated regions. Available in 92mm and 150mm frame widths with integral screening options, the Carinya Classic Sliding & Stacking Door is a premium choice for modern Australian living.

Specifications

  • Maximum Sash Height: 2700mm Maximum Sash Width: 1500mm Maximum Glass Thickness:10.5mm or 18mm IGU Maximum Sash Weight: 160kg Frame width available in 92mm or 150mm
DrawingBrochure
Classic sliding & stacking door

1.72 MB

Download
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
