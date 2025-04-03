The Carinya Classic Double Hung Window is a slimline design to complement heritage houses and new homes aiming for a designer look.

All Carinya double hung window sashes feature corner blocks in all four corners of the sashes. These blocks make the sash more rigid, reducing twist and movement.

Carinya has many visible advantages over alternative products in addition to its obvious aesthetic qualities. It has been designed with matching stylish hardware, with the option for a lockable or non-lockable handle.