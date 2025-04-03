Logo
Carinya Classic: Double hung window

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Carinya Classic Double Hung Window features a slimline design, ideal for heritage homes and modern designs. It integrates screening within the head and sill for a seamless look, includes bump stops for durability, weather piles for protection, and lockable or latchable handles.

  • Product checkEnhanced durability
  • Product checkSeamless design
  • Product checkStylish & secure hardware
Overview
Description

The Carinya Classic Double Hung Window is a slimline design to complement heritage houses and new homes aiming for a designer look. 

All Carinya double hung window sashes feature corner blocks in all four corners of the sashes. These blocks make the sash more rigid, reducing twist and movement. 

Carinya has many visible advantages over alternative products in addition to its obvious aesthetic qualities. It has been designed with matching stylish hardware, with the option for a lockable or non-lockable handle.

Specifications

  • Maximum sash height 1090mm Maximum sash width 1000m Maximum single glazed glass thickness 8.5mm Maximum sash weight 20kg - all subject to site conditions BAL-40 tested and compliant Cyclonic tested and compliant Acoustics tested and compliant AS2047 tested and compliant AS1170 tested and compliant WERS rated
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Classic Double Hung Window

2.54 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
