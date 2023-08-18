Cladding systems protect the exterior as well as the interior frame of the building. Your choice of cladding system will effect the environmental performance, cost, aesthetic appeal and value of your property.

Pi-Rail

Pi-Rail are the clips used in the cladding and deck applications, which are mounted to the carcass with the screws. It has an anti-sliding system between the boards to be mounted. Placement of Grad clips can be made easily with the positioning templates.

Pi Fix

It is used for indoor and outdoor architectural applications that require hidden fixation system (assembly) for solid wood and composite deck, facade, linear suspended ceilings and sunshades.

A system composed of plastic mounting element with an aluminum carcass (with base) used in carcass assembly that allows local change and renewal. The product is used for fixing various outdoor and indoor woods on the carcass at desired distances. Using an additional measuring equipment such as a template for the distance adjustment on the wood will provide ease of assembly. This setting can be changed flexibly after installation, in all sizes, when assembled.

Pi Takoz

With the new and specially designed Pi-Takoz products installed under the carcasses in the deck applications, its is possible to cut the contact of the carcasses with the ground and allow the air and water to flow smoothly. Therefore, Pi-Takoz prevents the carcasses from sinking in the water accumulation at the certain level that may form on the ground.

Thus, deck applications become much more permanent and long-lasting, and we achieve happier results. With this feature that supports ease of application and durability, Pi-Takoz are ready to be an indispensable part of your decking application!

End-Matching

With its innovative solutions, Novawood is committed to create products befitting the elegance of the deckings and facades of your building.

End-matching is the ideal solution for different-sized cladding and batten materials, which offers the benefit of easy application while serving as a locking mechanism that secures the ends of the material and gives it a nice look. End-matching is among Novawood a smart solution that offers easy application, fewer cut-offs, and a good end result.