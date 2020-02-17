Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Darley Aluminium Company Logo
Darley Aluminium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Darley Aluminium CityView Facade
Darley Aluminium Cityview Living Room
Darley Aluminium Cityview Living Room Full Shot
Darley Aluminium CityView Facade
Darley Aluminium Cityview Living Room
Darley Aluminium Cityview Living Room Full Shot
||

CityView: Commercial windows & doors

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2020

The CityView range of window and door systems are the ideal choice for high residential and commercial developments and high-rise apartments. This system can be incorporated in a variety of louvre, awning, double hung, sliding and multi-fold configurations by using a common framing system, which allows for a wide range of design options.

Overview
Description

The CityView range of window and door systems are the ideal choice for high residential and commercial developments and high-rise apartments. This system can be incorporated in a variety of louvre, awning, double hung, sliding and multi-fold configurations by using a common framing system, which allows for a wide range of design options.

The CityView range consists of:

  • HarbourView Multi-folding Door
  • CityView Architectural Sliding Door
  • CityView Patio Sliding Door
  • CityView Sliding Window
  • CityView Awning Window/High Performance Awning Window
  • CityView Double Hung Window
  • CityView Louvre Window

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
CityView Brochure

9.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

Head Office 8 Tyrone Place

+61 2 8887 2888
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue

+ 61 7 3287 1888
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road

+61 3 9238 3888
Display AddressHope Valley, WA

Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road

+61 8 9437 2999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap