Enhance acoustic efficiency with the CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems
Last Updated on 10 Oct 2024
Maximise acoustic performance with the new CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems. Engineered specifically for double sided glazing, it features increased spacing between the glass panes to significantly boosts sound installation and enhances the Rw value, outperforming standard IGUs with the same glass combination.
Overview
Maximise acoustic performance with the new CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems.
Engineered specifically for double sided glazing, it features increased spacing between the glass panes to significantly boosts sound installation and enhances the Rw value, outperforming standard IGUs with the same glass combination.
Available in 6.5m lengths, these acoustic framing systems can fit 6mm - 12mm glass in each pocket. These systems have undergone rigorous acoustic testing, achieving the following ratings:
- 100mm Acoustic framing: Rw 42 and 47
- 150mm Acoustic framing: Rw 43 and 48
Additionally the sills and transoms are designed with a pocket that can absorb residual moisture. The frames have a cavity to insert desiccants between the glass, the desiccants can also be replaced by deglazing the window.
Contact
Head Office 8 Tyrone Place+61 2 8887 2888
Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue+ 61 7 3287 1888
Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road+61 3 9238 3888
Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road+61 8 9437 2999