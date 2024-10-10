Enhance acoustic efficiency with the CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems

Maximise acoustic performance with the new CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems.

Engineered specifically for double sided glazing, it features increased spacing between the glass panes to significantly boosts sound installation and enhances the Rw value, outperforming standard IGUs with the same glass combination.

Available in 6.5m lengths, these acoustic framing systems can fit 6mm - 12mm glass in each pocket. These systems have undergone rigorous acoustic testing, achieving the following ratings:

100mm Acoustic framing: Rw 42 and 47

150mm Acoustic framing: Rw 43 and 48



Additionally the sills and transoms are designed with a pocket that can absorb residual moisture. The frames have a cavity to insert desiccants between the glass, the desiccants can also be replaced by deglazing the window.