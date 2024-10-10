Logo
Darley Aluminium 100mm Acoustic Frame Section View
Darley Aluminium 150mm Acoustic Frame Section View
Darley Aluminium Acoustic Frame Airport
Darley Aluminium Acoustic Frame City View
Darley Aluminium Acoustic Frame City View Corridor
Darley Aluminium Acoustic Frame Corridor
Enhance acoustic efficiency with the CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems
Darley Aluminium Acoustic Frame Train
|

Enhance acoustic efficiency with the CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems

Last Updated on 10 Oct 2024

Maximise acoustic performance with the new CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems. Engineered specifically for double sided glazing, it features increased spacing between the glass panes to significantly boosts sound installation and enhances the Rw value, outperforming standard IGUs with the same glass combination.

Overview
Description

Maximise acoustic performance with the new CityView 100mm and 150mm Acoustic Framing systems.

Engineered specifically for double sided glazing, it features increased spacing between the glass panes to significantly boosts sound installation and enhances the Rw value, outperforming standard IGUs with the same glass combination.

Available in 6.5m lengths, these acoustic framing systems can fit 6mm - 12mm glass in each pocket. These systems have undergone rigorous acoustic testing, achieving the following ratings:

  • 100mm Acoustic framing: Rw 42 and 47
  • 150mm Acoustic framing: Rw 43 and 48

Additionally the sills and transoms are designed with a pocket that can absorb residual moisture. The frames have a cavity to insert desiccants between the glass, the desiccants can also be replaced by deglazing the window.

Contact
Erskine Park, NSW

Head Office 8 Tyrone Place

+61 2 8887 2888
Yatala, QLD

Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue

+ 61 7 3287 1888
Keysborough, VIC

Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road

+61 3 9238 3888
Hope Valley, WA

Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road

+61 8 9437 2999
