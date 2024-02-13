Ci Tools: Unleash the full power of Archicad

Ci Tools have been developed to help architects get themost out of Archicad. At Central Innovation, our aim is to help architects design the best buildings, and that’s why we’ve created Ci Tools - allowing you to unleash the power of Archicad.

Ci Cabinets

Design custom cabinetry with ease and accuracy

Ci Transformer

Your one-click solution for mirroring an entire project.

Ci Coverings

Apply a range of scalable claddings in 2D or 3D views.

Ci Annotation

Change your text to any format - without retyping it all.

Ci Doors & Windows

Create doors and windows in your own style.

Ci Stairs

Use a range of components to create stairs for any design type.

Ci Electrical

Design with intuitive, smart electrical symbols and schedules.

Ci Shortcut

Find and zoom-to the plan view representation of any model elements you select.

Ci Objective

Increase your ability to model in 3D in Archicad.

Ci Quantities

Simplify your work when it comes to bill structures.

Ci Keynotes

Annotate your drawings simply by providing a framework to create a database of notes.

Ci Metadata

Work through your Properties and Classifications of your model elements in a handy\ palette.