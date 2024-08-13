Chromatic Cadence imagines colour as a melody

Colour is like music: it carries you into a different frame of mind, sparking new emotions and inspiring deeper connections to your world.

Chromatic Cadence is inspired by the work of artist Yvette and her use of music as a starting point for her expressive, colour-filled paintings. The Chromatic Cadence modular carpet collection imagines colour as a melody, creating a tonal rhythm across the floor and inviting flights of imagination or meditative calm. The water-like pattern allows delicate shifts in tone while grounding the space with a field of colour. In 25 hues, Chromatic Cadence offers options that encourage creativity and wellbeing in a space.

In pursuit of celebrating artists with disabilities in the oceanic region, Chromatic Cadence is proud to support genU’s Arts Programme, by donating $1 per square metre sold.