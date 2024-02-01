Chateau Oak, new tri-layer oak core engineered timber utilising whole tree approach

Creating a luxurious environment is simple our Chateau Oak engineered timber by Godfrey Hirst. In 2024, Chateau Oak has been updated with a new oak core and refreshed colour palette providing a range of new timeless selections. This unique core construction utilises a whole-tree approach to constructing engineered timber flooring and not only using the select parts of the timber.

Available in a selection of contemporary colourways that offer a clean yet distinctive character to each and every board, the updated range retains the most popular colours. Additionally, new hues will constitute a fashion-forward colour palette with a mix of neutral tones and reactive stains that are designed to accentuate the natural grain variation.

Chateau Oak is PEFC (Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) Chain of Custody certified, meaning it has been sustainably sourced from responsibly managed forests that adhere to the highest ecological, cultural, ethical and environmental standards.

With a real European oak surface, Chateau Oak provides a luxurious look with true-to-life distinct knots and grain variation. Perfect for commercial applications within multi-residential and office spaces, it performs well in high-traffic areas thanks to a board thickness of 14.2mm.