Change tables that deal with the practicalities of caring for a person with a disability

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a unique line up of specialist height adjustable changing tables to enable a perfect working height.

The Change Table range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of platform profiles that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Catering for children as well as adult requirements within the line up, you can easily match the exact needs of a client and the type of facility together for the correct outcome. There are also fixed height options of Change Table available, which can be an alternative to consider when ceiling hoists are on hand to undertake patient transfers.

Features and benefits: