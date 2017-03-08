Change tables that deal with the practicalities of caring for a person with a disability
Last Updated on 08 Mar 2017
Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a unique line up of specialist height adjustable changing tables to enable a perfect working height. The Change Table range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of platform profiles that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility.
Overview
The Change Table range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of platform profiles that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Catering for children as well as adult requirements within the line up, you can easily match the exact needs of a client and the type of facility together for the correct outcome. There are also fixed height options of Change Table available, which can be an alternative to consider when ceiling hoists are on hand to undertake patient transfers.
Features and benefits:
- Ergonomic wall mounted and foldable design, offers a practical solution that saves floor space
- Weight loading capability of 200kg for certain models
- Options that offer a person to be showered as well as changed exist, improving hygiene outcomes
- Low voltage power operation, ensures complete safety when installed in a wet area
- Folding side safety rail, protects a person who is being cared for from any risk of injury when elevated
- An intuitive hand control makes life easy for the carer to location their patient at a safe working height
- Patient transfer from a wheelchair is made safe, due to the low start position of just 300mm from the floor