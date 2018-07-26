Cerano concrete look features for interiors or exteriors
Last Updated on 26 Jul 2018
Bring your design ideas to life with ROCKCOTE Cerano. Achieve a smooth concrete look finish or low lustre finish for external or internal walls, features, entry areas, columns or façades.
Overview
Cerano has been specially formulated to achieve a smooth finish, ideal for creating the on trend concrete look or an off-form concrete look over a wide variety of substrates.
A new addition to the Coloured Renders by ROCKCOTE Range, ROCKCOTE Cerano delivers the exceptional performance of our acrylic Coloured Renders: it’s tough and flexible with a durable finish and full, rich colour.
Highly versatile, Cerano is ideal for introducing different textures or finishes to interior or exterior walls or feature areas.
A range of creative finishes can be achieved:
- Smooth, consistent concrete look similar to off-form concrete
- A subtle almost cloud-like grey, perfect for a hallway, entry area or feature wall
- A darker, moody look for a bold statement
The deep base formulation makes Cerano particularly suitable for creating a full range of grey colours from light concrete greys to charcoals, using liquid tints.
Cerano is suitable for use over most properly prepared substrates but as it is a finishing coat, needs to be applied over a smooth, level substrate such as ROCKCOTE Quick Render or ROCKCOTE Polymer Render Grey (see TDS for full details). It should be applied in two coats and finished with a steel or Venetian trowel. ROCKCOTE Cerano should be overcoated with two coats of ROCKCOTE Repel for added protection.
Looking for a natural product that can produce a similar finish? Check out ROCKCOTE Marrakesh or ROCKCOTE Velvetina for the Natural Materials by ROCKCOTE range.
Features and benefits:
- Dries quickly
- Rich colour permeates the entire render layer
- It will not fade and degrade like cement [mineral base] products
- Fast and economical to apply
- Can be used to achieve an affordable low lustre concrete look aesthetic
- Can be touched-up by a qualified tradesperson if required
Uses:
- Interior and exterior use including high traffic areas
- Cerano must be overcoated with two coats of ROCKCOTE Repel
- For creating a smooth concrete look finish for facades, features, columns, surrounds (such as around a TV) and entry areas
- Suitable for use over difficult substrates including cement sheet and EPS as part of a complete ROCKCOTE system
