Rockcote Cerano Entrance
Rockcote Cerano Kitchen
Rockcote Cerano Lounge
Cerano concrete look features for interiors or exteriors

Last Updated on 26 Jul 2018

Bring your design ideas to life with ROCKCOTE Cerano. Achieve a smooth concrete look finish or low lustre finish for external or internal walls, features, entry areas, columns or façades.

Overview
Description

Cerano has been specially formulated to achieve a smooth finish, ideal for creating the on trend concrete look or an off-form concrete look over a wide variety of substrates.

A new addition to the Coloured Renders by ROCKCOTE Range, ROCKCOTE Cerano delivers the exceptional performance of our acrylic Coloured Renders: it’s tough and flexible with a durable finish and full, rich colour.

Highly versatile, Cerano is ideal for introducing different textures or finishes to interior or exterior walls or feature areas.

A range of creative finishes can be achieved:

  • Smooth, consistent concrete look similar to off-form concrete
  • A subtle almost cloud-like grey, perfect for a hallway, entry area or feature wall
  • A darker, moody look for a bold statement

The deep base formulation makes Cerano particularly suitable for creating a full range of grey colours from light concrete greys to charcoals, using liquid tints.

Cerano is suitable for use over most properly prepared substrates but as it is a finishing coat, needs to be applied over a smooth, level substrate such as ROCKCOTE Quick Render or ROCKCOTE Polymer Render Grey (see TDS for full details). It should be applied in two coats and finished with a steel or Venetian trowel. ROCKCOTE Cerano should be overcoated with two coats of ROCKCOTE Repel for added protection.

Looking for a natural product that can produce a similar finish? Check out ROCKCOTE Marrakesh or ROCKCOTE Velvetina for the Natural Materials by ROCKCOTE range.

Features and benefits:

  • Dries quickly
  • Rich colour permeates the entire render layer
  • It will not fade and degrade like cement [mineral base] products
  • Fast and economical to apply
  • Can be used to achieve an affordable low lustre concrete look aesthetic
  • Can be touched-up by a qualified tradesperson if required

Uses:

  • Interior and exterior use including high traffic areas
  • Cerano must be overcoated with two coats of ROCKCOTE Repel
  • For creating a smooth concrete look finish for facades, features, columns, surrounds (such as around a TV) and entry areas
  • Suitable for use over difficult substrates including cement sheet and EPS as part of a complete ROCKCOTE system

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ROCKCOTE Cerano SDS

30.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ROCKCOTE Cerano TDS

36.4 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYandina, QLD

18 Machinery Rd

1300 736 668
Postal AddressNerang, QLD

6 Indy Court

1300 736 668
