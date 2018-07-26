Bring your design ideas to life with ROCKCOTE Cerano. Achieve a smooth concrete look finish or low lustre finish for external or internal walls, features, entry areas, columns or façades.

Cerano has been specially formulated to achieve a smooth finish, ideal for creating the on trend concrete look or an off-form concrete look over a wide variety of substrates.

A new addition to the Coloured Renders by ROCKCOTE Range, ROCKCOTE Cerano delivers the exceptional performance of our acrylic Coloured Renders: it’s tough and flexible with a durable finish and full, rich colour.

Highly versatile, Cerano is ideal for introducing different textures or finishes to interior or exterior walls or feature areas.

A range of creative finishes can be achieved:

Smooth, consistent concrete look similar to off-form concrete

A subtle almost cloud-like grey, perfect for a hallway, entry area or feature wall

A darker, moody look for a bold statement



The deep base formulation makes Cerano particularly suitable for creating a full range of grey colours from light concrete greys to charcoals, using liquid tints.

Cerano is suitable for use over most properly prepared substrates but as it is a finishing coat, needs to be applied over a smooth, level substrate such as ROCKCOTE Quick Render or ROCKCOTE Polymer Render Grey (see TDS for full details). It should be applied in two coats and finished with a steel or Venetian trowel. ROCKCOTE Cerano should be overcoated with two coats of ROCKCOTE Repel for added protection.

Looking for a natural product that can produce a similar finish? Check out ROCKCOTE Marrakesh or ROCKCOTE Velvetina for the Natural Materials by ROCKCOTE range.

Features and benefits:

Dries quickly

Rich colour permeates the entire render layer

It will not fade and degrade like cement [mineral base] products

Fast and economical to apply

Can be used to achieve an affordable low lustre concrete look aesthetic

Can be touched-up by a qualified tradesperson if required



Uses: