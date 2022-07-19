Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Architectural Window Systems (AWS)
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural Window Systems Centor Screen
Architectural Window Systems Centor Screen

Centor Screens

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

The Centor retractable screen is a world-first retractable insect screen for openings as wide as 9.18m and can be installed with all Vantage®, Elevate™ and ThermalHEART™ door systems as part of a seamless screening solution. This screen provides eco-friendly retractable insect screening and solar control with fingertip operation allowing homeowners to have complete control of their living environment.

Overview
Description

The Centor retractable screen is a world-first retractable insect screen for openings as wide as 9.18m and can be installed with all Vantage®, Elevate™ and ThermalHEART™ door systems as part of a seamless screening solution.

This screen provides eco-friendly retractable insect screening and solar control with fingertip operation allowing homeowners to have complete control of their living environment. The screen retracts horizontally and discreetly into its frame when not in use – a revolutionary solution for those who refuse to compromise on style.

On openings up to 4.69m wide, either single or multi-function options are available. Where a single function is required choose from insect screen or sun filter fabric. For a multi-function option select both fabrics to create a two-in-one screening solution.Create a multi-function system using sun filter and insect fabrics to provide solar control in the mornings and prevent insects entering the home in the evenings.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap