Centor Screens

The Centor retractable screen is a world-first retractable insect screen for openings as wide as 9.18m and can be installed with all Vantage®, Elevate™ and ThermalHEART™ door systems as part of a seamless screening solution.

This screen provides eco-friendly retractable insect screening and solar control with fingertip operation allowing homeowners to have complete control of their living environment. The screen retracts horizontally and discreetly into its frame when not in use – a revolutionary solution for those who refuse to compromise on style.

On openings up to 4.69m wide, either single or multi-function options are available. Where a single function is required choose from insect screen or sun filter fabric. For a multi-function option select both fabrics to create a two-in-one screening solution.Create a multi-function system using sun filter and insect fabrics to provide solar control in the mornings and prevent insects entering the home in the evenings.