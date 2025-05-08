Cemintel® Barestone™ panels are prefinished, square edged cladding that provide a natural mottled concrete finish. Available in Original, Barestone is manufactured right here in Australia in 9mm dense panels with superior resistance, strength and durability for residential and commercial applications.

Barestone panels can be installed on steel or timber stud framing, masonry/concrete, or on timber battens either horizontally or vertically, externally, or internally. External panels are secured with either screws or colour matched rivets when fixing to steel framing, and colour matched screws when fixing to timber framing. For internal applications, Barestone panels are supported by a concealed fixing system.

Features and Benefits