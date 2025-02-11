CeminSeal™ Wallboard with embedded micro waterblock technology
CSR Cemintel™ provides a wide range of lightweight solutions to meet the needs of the modern building industry, whilst providing the highest level of service from planning through to construction. CeminSeal™ Wallboard features an embedded micro waterblock technology that prevents water penetrating into the sheet, repelling water and providing a more stable sheet.
Overview
CeminSeal™ achieves a 95% stronger joint and compound adhesion, as well as 100% paint adhesion for a range of applications
- Waterblock technology provides a more stable sheet that repels water
- Fewer callbacks
- Less risks
- Cost-effective solution that provides long-term security
- Smooth, flat surface is suitable for all forms of decorative finish
CeminSeal™ Wallboard is suitable for a range of applications including:
- Ideal for lining areas such as bathrooms, laundries and semi-exposed ceilings
- Suitable for construction of impact resistant walls and internal linings
A full range of system accessories including nails, screws, corners and sealants are available for CeminSeal™ Wallboard.