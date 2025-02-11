Logo
CeminSeal™ Wallboard with embedded micro waterblock technology

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

CSR Cemintel™ provides a wide range of lightweight solutions to meet the needs of the modern building industry, whilst providing the highest level of service from planning through to construction. CeminSeal™ Wallboard features an embedded micro waterblock technology that prevents water penetrating into the sheet, repelling water and providing a more stable sheet.

Overview
Description

CeminSeal™ achieves a 95% stronger joint and compound adhesion, as well as 100% paint adhesion for a range of applications

  • Waterblock technology provides a more stable sheet that repels water
  • Fewer callbacks
  • Less risks
  • Cost-effective solution that provides long-term security
  • Smooth, flat surface is suitable for all forms of decorative finish

CeminSeal™ Wallboard is suitable for a range of applications including:

  • Ideal for lining areas such as bathrooms, laundries and semi-exposed ceilings
  • Suitable for construction of impact resistant walls and internal linings

A full range of system accessories including nails, screws, corners and sealants are available for CeminSeal™ Wallboard.

Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

376 Victoria St

1300 236 468
