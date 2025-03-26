Celsius Plus All-In-One Pull-Out
The Celsius Plus All-In-One Pull-Out is a beautifully designed system for instant pure-tasting filtered boiling, chilled or sparkling drinking water at the press of a button and unfiltered hot and cold water for washing up, including the artfully incorporated pull-out sprayer for convenience.
Overview
Available in seven modern finishes to suit any kitchen aesthetic.