ZIP Celcius Pull Out Black
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Artichoke
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Cherries
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Flowers
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Pan
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Sink
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Water
ZIP Celcius Pull Out Zucchini
ZIP Celsius Pull Out Brushed Gold Kitchen
ZIP Celsius Pull Out Brushed Gold Side
Celsius Plus All-In-One Pull-Out

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

The Celsius Plus All-In-One Pull-Out is a beautifully designed system for instant pure-tasting filtered boiling, chilled or sparkling drinking water at the press of a button and unfiltered hot and cold water for washing up, including the artfully incorporated pull-out sprayer for convenience.

Description

The Celsius Plus All-In-One Pull-Out is a beautifully designed system for instant pure-tasting filtered boiling, chilled or sparkling drinking water at the press of a button and unfiltered hot and cold water for washing up, including the artfully incorporated pull-out sprayer for convenience.

Available in seven modern finishes to suit any kitchen aesthetic.

Celsius Plus Range

Condell Park, NSW

77 Allingham St

1800 947 827
