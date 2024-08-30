Logo
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Balcony
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Desk
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Desk Horizontal
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Desk Vertical
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Entrance
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Front Aged Wood
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Front Blackbutt
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Front Ebony Charred Finish
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Front Teak
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding House
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Side Aged Wood
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Side Blackbutt
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Side Ebony Charred finihs
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Side Teak
Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Slanting
New Castellation Cladding: Blend aesthetics with exceptional performance

NewTechWood is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to their Castellation Cladding range: the sophisticated three-rib Castellation panel. With its high-end, 3-rib design, this panel seamlessly blends aesthetics with exceptional performance. With the addition of our new UH58 panel, our Castellation Cladding range now offers a wider variety of design options, catering to both traditional and contemporary architectural styles.

Overview
Description

Plus, for those seeking a distinctive touch, UH58 is also available in a unique charred wood-look finish in ebony, adding a touch of elegance and uniqueness to any project. Choose from three sought-after colours that effortlessly complement diverse design visions.

Key Features:

  • Versatile Applications: Use both our castellation cladding panels for façades, feature walls, internal feature walls, screen walls, garage doors, and other architectural elements.
  • Exceptional Aesthetics: Choose from stunning colours and a unique charred wood-look finish for a truly distinctive appearance.
  • High-Performance: Experience the durability and low maintenance of NewTechWood's composite cladding.
  • Complementary Range and Colours: Combine three-rib Castellation panels (UH58) with the five-rib Castellation panels (UH61) or other NewTechWood products for a diverse and visually appealing design.

Contact
Display AddressCockburn, WA

Urban Direct Wholesale Western Australia 24 Tichborne Street

+61 8 9494 1051
