New Castellation Cladding: Blend aesthetics with exceptional performance
Last Updated on 30 Aug 2024
NewTechWood is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to their Castellation Cladding range: the sophisticated three-rib Castellation panel. With its high-end, 3-rib design, this panel seamlessly blends aesthetics with exceptional performance. With the addition of our new UH58 panel, our Castellation Cladding range now offers a wider variety of design options, catering to both traditional and contemporary architectural styles.
Overview
NewTechWood is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to their Castellation Cladding range: the sophisticated three-rib Castellation panel.
With its high-end, 3-rib design, this panel seamlessly blends aesthetics with exceptional performance. With the addition of our new UH58 panel, our Castellation Cladding range now offers a wider variety of design options, catering to both traditional and contemporary architectural styles.
Plus, for those seeking a distinctive touch, UH58 is also available in a unique charred wood-look finish in ebony, adding a touch of elegance and uniqueness to any project. Choose from three sought-after colours that effortlessly complement diverse design visions.
Key Features:
- Versatile Applications: Use both our castellation cladding panels for façades, feature walls, internal feature walls, screen walls, garage doors, and other architectural elements.
- Exceptional Aesthetics: Choose from stunning colours and a unique charred wood-look finish for a truly distinctive appearance.
- High-Performance: Experience the durability and low maintenance of NewTechWood's composite cladding.
- Complementary Range and Colours: Combine three-rib Castellation panels (UH58) with the five-rib Castellation panels (UH61) or other NewTechWood products for a diverse and visually appealing design.
Contact
Urban Direct Wholesale Western Australia 24 Tichborne Street+61 8 9494 1051