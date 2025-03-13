Caroma Urbane Universal Accessories

The Caroma Urbane II Universal Accessories are a considered extension to the popular Urbane II Collection, sharing a contemporary design language, the support rails are load rated to meet the demands and activities of daily bathroom tasks. Available in a range of lengths, practical additions such as integrated toilet roll holder, towel rails, robe hook and rail shower allow the accessories to be individually customised. Available in a contemporary palette of durable finishes, these Universal Accessories can seamlessly integrate into any bathroom.

Most people want to be safe and independent in their own home for as long as possible so it's important to make the right design choices to enable this. When considering the design of a bathroom in someone's forever home think about how the design will make performing daily tasks easier and safer. The Urbane II Universal Accessories collection provides the right amount of support in convenient locations as well as offering handy storage for toilet paper, towels, and other items.

Features & Benefits:

Australian designed & engineered in our Sydney design and innovation centre.

20 year warranty across the collection.

A cohesive extension of the Urbane Collection for a full bathroom specification.

Load rated to 110kg with a robust secure warranty.

Multiple lengths to suit a wide range of applications.

Optional accessories including accessory shelves, hand towel rails, toilet roll holder and robe hooks.

Vjet ® variable spray technology for the shower, providing you with a firm invigorating spray to relaxing and everything in between.

Colour match with the full Urbane collection, with chrome, matte black and exciting PVD finishes: brushed brass, brushed nickel and gunmetal.

Visit caroma.com.au for more details.