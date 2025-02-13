Caroma Urbane II Collection

The Caroma Vogue Urbane II Collection allows you to truly express your personality. Featuring a complete range of sanitary ware, tapware, accessories and showers, redefining one of the most popular Caroma Vogue ranges.

The collection offers a beautiful and highly durable palette of five colour finishes including new PVD brushed brass, brushed nickel and gunmetal, electroplated black as well as chrome, allowing you to customise your bathroom to your unique style and taste from the taps and showers, right down to the robe hook and toilet seat hinges.

Showers are revolutionised with V-Jet® Technology for an unprecedented level of control over water pressure, while toilets feature GermGard and Cleanflush® – patented innovations that help protect against harmful bacteria and create a cleaner, more hygienic and water efficient toilet.

All Urbane II and Liano II tapware products also feature new Caroma EasySwitch – the universal in-wall body that gives you the ultimate flexibility, allowing fittings to be interchanged and updated as often as one desires. With its extensive range of considered and functional products, our Urbane II Collection has everything you need to create your perfect bathroom sanctuary.

Features and benefits: