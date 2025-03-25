Classic, elegant and minimalist style defines the Liano Collection. It’s the perfect collection to complement any style for years to come. Combined with a modern range of stunning colour finishes to provide even greater design flexibility and expression.

Now you can experience a complete collection, with new accessory and shower options and a stunning PVD brushed bronze finish across all tapware, showers and accessories. The Liano Collection draws upon inspiration from classic, elegant and refined designs. Focusing on circular geometries and super refined proportions, the Liano Collection is elegantly designed without sacrificing robust functionality.

Designed and engineered in Australia and setting a new benchmark in contemporary design and performance, this collection works for any bathroom, allowing Australians to express their unique style. As expected for the brand, the Liano Collection embodies the unique functionality and superior manufacturing quality that our customers demand.

Designed for living, built for life, “The Liano Collection embodies our vision of refined, minimalist contemporary Australian design,” says Andy Grigor, Head of Design and Innovation at Caroma. “With its clean lines, symmetrical forms, and a thoughtfully curated range of premium finishes, this collection offers widespread appeal. It reflects Caroma’s leadership in crafting meticulously designed bathroom collections that seamlessly blend modern Australian aesthetics with award-winning innovation.”