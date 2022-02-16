Caroma G Series electronic hands-free wall tap and soap dispenser

The two latest additions to the G Series Electronic range includes a wall mounted electronic tap and soap dispenser. Featuring advanced technology with a durable finish, the new G Series electronic range provides effortless functionality with water conservation performance.

Using infra-red sensor to activate either the water or soap, the innovative range ensures optimal user experience and germ control, making this ideal for high traffic applications such as hospitality, education, office, public arenas and care applications such as hospitals, aged care facilities and accessible bathrooms.

Electronic hands-free wall tap:

Solid brass construction for durability and reliability

Hands-free operation ideal for infection control and hygiene

Ability to run on direct power supply, battery or just use as battery backup

WELS 6 Stars Rated, 4.5L/min



Electronic hands-free wall soap dispenser: