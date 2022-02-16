Logo
Caroma G Series electronic hands-free wall tap and soap dispenser

Last Updated on 16 Feb 2022

The two latest additions to the G Series Electronic range includes a wall mounted electronic tap and soap dispenser. Featuring advanced technology with a durable finish, the new G Series electronic range provides effortless functionality with water conservation performance.

Overview
Description

The two latest additions to the G Series Electronic range includes a wall mounted electronic tap and soap dispenser. Featuring advanced technology with a durable finish, the new G Series electronic range provides effortless functionality with water conservation performance.

Using infra-red sensor to activate either the water or soap, the innovative range ensures optimal user experience and germ control, making this ideal for high traffic applications such as hospitality, education, office, public arenas and care applications such as hospitals, aged care facilities and accessible bathrooms.

Electronic hands-free wall tap:

  • Solid brass construction for durability and reliability
  • Hands-free operation ideal for infection control and hygiene
  • Ability to run on direct power supply, battery or just use as battery backup
  • WELS 6 Stars Rated, 4.5L/min

Electronic hands-free wall soap dispenser:

  • Solid brass construction for durability and reliability
  • Hands-free operation ideal for infection control and hygiene
  • Runs on direct power supply or with optional battery pack
  • Suitable for liquid soap, detergent or antibacterial gel

