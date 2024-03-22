Embrace natural luxury with the Caroma Contura Collection - sculptural design with an organic simplicity that brings a sense of subtle indulgence for your bathroom. These natural forms are brought to life through new matte white and matte clay ceramic and brushed bronze metal finishes for a cohesive collection.

PVD Finish

Superior PVD finishes provide excellent durability and enables complete personalisation, with curated colour and finish mix-n-match opportunities.

Colour

Find the perfect colour match for your bathroom, with metallic colour finishes across tapware, showers and accessories including PVD brushed brass, brushed nickel and brushed bronze, as well as electroplated black and chrome. Bring a new dimension to your toilets and basins, with traditional gloss and contemporary matte white and matte clay colour options.

High Quality Ceramic

The full Contura Collection features carefully chosen materials to keep up with the rhthym of daily life in the bathroom. Enjoy the benefits of durable Caroma ceramic across basins and toilets, easy to clean acrylic finishes for baths and high quality brass fixtures for showers and tapware.

VJet®

A luxury shower experience that puts you in control. Use the slider to seamlessly transition from an invigorating shower spray through to a gentle mist, and everything in between.