Caroma’s Clinic wall basin optimises hygiene in medical applications

Caroma’s Clinic hospital basins are developed specifically for hospital and medical facilities, and all commercial and disabled applications, in compliance with AS1428.1-2021 Access and Mobility Requirements.

These Type B hospital basins are specifically designed to meet hospital basin requirements for general staff handwashing, meeting Australian standards for HB260 infection control.

The Clinic basin combines a variety of features to optimise hygiene control and make it suitable for hospitals and medical facilities. Created for infection control, the basin features the latest in healthcare design without compromising on style and practicality.

A slight gradient at the tap landing enables effective water runoff and an anti-splash rim for more effective water control. The waste is located towards the back of the basin to reduce water splashing and enhance hygiene. In addition, the smooth, clean lines of the integral trap and fully concealed pipework results in easy cleaning and infection control.

The clinic hospital wall basin is available with either no tap holes, or 1 or 3 tap holes.

Features and benefits: