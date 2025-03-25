Caroma Civic Tapware

Created for communal and medium to high traffic public bathrooms, Civic Tapware by Caroma is a robust and reliable collection for your projects. Australian designed and engineered and featuring extensive warranties and modular design, this simple to use tapware can be applied across demanding usage scenarios.

Features:

Robust shower and tapware for demanding public bathrooms

Durable materials manufactured in lead free brass

Vandal resistant design ensures tapware cannot be tampered with

Multiple configurations to suit different use scenarios

Universal design with easy to use low force and soft curves

Description:

Large contactless temperature colour indicators available in warm, hot and cold versions. Comprehensive Warranty: Get peace of mind for your project with 20 year warranties for replacement of products and parts, plus 10 year warranty for the Tapware Engine.

Specification:

Lead free brass for tapware

20 year warranties

Certifications: