Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Caroma
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Caroma CivicScene Hob
Caroma CivicScene Hob Detail
Caroma CivicScene HobLever Detail
Caroma CivicScene HobQuarterTurn Detail
Caroma CivicScene Hob TopView
Caroma CivicScene WallLever
Caroma CivicScene WallLever Detail
Caroma CivicScene Hob
Caroma CivicScene Hob Detail
Caroma CivicScene HobLever Detail
Caroma CivicScene HobQuarterTurn Detail
Caroma CivicScene Hob TopView
Caroma CivicScene WallLever
Caroma CivicScene WallLever Detail

Caroma Civic Tapware

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2025

Created for communal and medium to high traffic public bathrooms, Civic Tapware by Caroma is a robust and reliable collection for your projects. Australian designed and engineered and featuring extensive warranties and modular design, this simple to use tapware can be applied across demanding usage scenarios.

  • Product checkRobust
  • Product checkAnti-Vandal
  • Product checkIntuitive Design
  • Product checkTemperature Indicators
Overview
Description

Created for communal and medium to high traffic public bathrooms, Civic Tapware by Caroma is a robust and reliable collection for your projects. Australian designed and engineered and featuring extensive warranties and modular design, this simple to use tapware can be applied across demanding usage scenarios.

Features:

  • Robust shower and tapware for demanding public bathrooms
  • Durable materials manufactured in lead free brass
  • Vandal resistant design ensures tapware cannot be tampered with
  • Multiple configurations to suit different use scenarios
  • Universal design with easy to use low force and soft curves

Description:

Created for communal and medium to high traffic public bathrooms, Civic Tapware by Caroma is a robust and reliable collection for your projects. Australian designed and engineered and featuring extensive warranties and modular design, this simple to use tapware can be applied across demanding usage scenarios.

  • Robust: Durable material manufactured in low lead brass ensures safety & durability. Ideal for use in public spaces without compromising on aesthetics.
  • Anti-Vandal: Vandal resistant design ensures tapware cannot be tampered with or un-installed without a tool, making it ideal for use in public spaces & education.
  • Intuitive Design: Inspired by Caroma Liano design language, this collection is intuitive and easy to operate. Featuring soft surfaces & improved user experience, this collection is suitable for a wide range of public spaces.
  • Common Tapware Bodies: By leveraging common bodies, you can provide interchangeable user experiences. Simple conversion kits allow you to achieve an entirely different user experience without needing to un-install the tap.
  • Temperature Indicators: Large contactless temperature colour indicators available in warm, hot and cold versions.
  • Comprehensive Warranty: Get peace of mind for your project with 20 year warranties for replacement of products and parts, plus 10 year warranty for the Tapware Engine.

Specification:

  • Lead free brass for tapware
  • 20 year warranties

Certifications:

  • WaterMark

Resources
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap