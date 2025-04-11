Caroma Care Collection: Accessible

Products within the Care Collection designed for accessible applications need to deliver optimum access and mobility to comply with Australian standards.

Our range of accessible products meet the requirements as outlined in AS1428.1-2021 design for access and mobility requirements.

Care Toilets

Caroma offers a range of wall-faced, invisi and connector suites which are ambulant compliant to suit all applications.

The featured Care 800 suite, available in wall faced and invisi styles is ideal for hospital, aged care and commercial applications where the absolute highest levels of hygiene and rapid cleaning are required.

The Care 800 Cleanflush® Invisi Suite with Backrest in particular, features a raised height seat, an increased pan projection and backrest specifically designed to provide extra support for people with disabilities and applications requiring compliance to AS1428.1-2021 Design for Access and Mobility.

Designed and engineered in Australia

Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning

Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs

Extended 800mm pan projection suitable for wheelchair use

Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius

WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)



Care Showers

The simple style of our Virtu showers and grab rails allows them to integrate seamlessly into any style of bathroom. High quality materials for superior reliability and functionality make the collection ideal for commercial and health care applications.

Chrome shower mounted on quality stainless steel grab rail

32mm diameter x 1.2mm type 304 grade stainless steel rail for superior rust resistance and durability

Silicone nozzles for easy cleaning. 1500mm robust silver chrome hose

Rail constructed to withstand 1100N (approx. 110kg) force as per requirements

Option to include AS1428.1-2021 compliant products

WELS 3 star rated, 9L/min



Care Grab Rails