Caroma Care Collection: Accessible
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2025
Caroma’s Care Collection offers accessible, AS1428.1-2021 compliant products designed for optimal access and mobility, including wall-faced, Invisi, and connector suites that meet ambulant requirements for a variety of applications.
- Compliant & Accessible Design
- Engineered for Hygiene & Durability
- Flexible Installation & Custom Styling
Overview
Products within the Care Collection designed for accessible applications need to deliver optimum access and mobility to comply with Australian standards.
Our range of accessible products meet the requirements as outlined in AS1428.1-2021 design for access and mobility requirements.
Care Toilets
Caroma offers a range of wall-faced, invisi and connector suites which are ambulant compliant to suit all applications.
The featured Care 800 suite, available in wall faced and invisi styles is ideal for hospital, aged care and commercial applications where the absolute highest levels of hygiene and rapid cleaning are required.
The Care 800 Cleanflush® Invisi Suite with Backrest in particular, features a raised height seat, an increased pan projection and backrest specifically designed to provide extra support for people with disabilities and applications requiring compliance to AS1428.1-2021 Design for Access and Mobility.
- Designed and engineered in Australia
- Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning
- Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs
- Extended 800mm pan projection suitable for wheelchair use
- Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius
- WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)
Care Showers
The simple style of our Virtu showers and grab rails allows them to integrate seamlessly into any style of bathroom. High quality materials for superior reliability and functionality make the collection ideal for commercial and health care applications.
- Chrome shower mounted on quality stainless steel grab rail
- 32mm diameter x 1.2mm type 304 grade stainless steel rail for superior rust resistance and durability
- Silicone nozzles for easy cleaning. 1500mm robust silver chrome hose
- Rail constructed to withstand 1100N (approx. 110kg) force as per requirements
- Option to include AS1428.1-2021 compliant products
- WELS 3 star rated, 9L/min
Care Grab Rails
- Durable metal construction with satin stainless steel finish for smooth and gentle gripping
- 32mm diameter x 1.2mm type 304L quality stainless steel with 75mm diameter concealed CLAM flanges
- Available in a variety of lengths ranging between 300mm through to 1100mm
- Designed for support. Load bearing up to 1100N (approx. 110kg), as per requirements
- Manufactured to comply with AS1428.1-2021 design for access and mobility requirements
- NEW – Now available in Brushed Nickel and Matte Black colour options to match your designs