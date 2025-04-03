Logo
Carinya Classic: Awning window

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Carinya Classic Awning Window is a mainstay range featuring two frame widths and multiple sash options. Beyond its modern designer look, it offers superior performance features, stylish matching hardware, and an integrated 50mm sill with concealed fixings and end caps.

  • Product checkModern design
  • Product checkSeamless finish
  • Product checkFlexible options
Overview
Description

The Carinya Classic Awning Window is a mainstay range featuring two frame widths and multiple sash options. 

Besides a modern designer look, the Carinya Classic Awning Window is packed with a multitude of performance features, many of which are simply not available in competing products. It has been designed with matching stylish hardware, with the option for a lockable or non-lockable handle. 

The integrated 50mm sill allows for a stable base for your winder, allowing concealed fixings and comes complete with stylish end caps.

Specifications

  • Maximum sash height 2100mm Maximum sash width 2100mm Maximum single glazed thickness 10.5mm Maximum double glazed thickness 18mm Maximum sash weight 40kg Maximum sash area 1.4m2 - all subject to site conditions BAL-40 tested and compliant Cyclonic tested and compliant Acoustics tested and compliant AS2047 tested and compliant AS1170 tested and compliant WERS rated
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Classic Awning Window

2.10 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
