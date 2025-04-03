Carinya Classic: Awning window
The Carinya Classic Awning Window is a mainstay range featuring two frame widths and multiple sash options. Beyond its modern designer look, it offers superior performance features, stylish matching hardware, and an integrated 50mm sill with concealed fixings and end caps.
- Modern design
- Seamless finish
- Flexible options
Overview
The Carinya Classic Awning Window is a mainstay range featuring two frame widths and multiple sash options.
Besides a modern designer look, the Carinya Classic Awning Window is packed with a multitude of performance features, many of which are simply not available in competing products. It has been designed with matching stylish hardware, with the option for a lockable or non-lockable handle.
The integrated 50mm sill allows for a stable base for your winder, allowing concealed fixings and comes complete with stylish end caps.
- Maximum sash height 2100mm Maximum sash width 2100mm Maximum single glazed thickness 10.5mm Maximum double glazed thickness 18mm Maximum sash weight 40kg Maximum sash area 1.4m2 - all subject to site conditions BAL-40 tested and compliant Cyclonic tested and compliant Acoustics tested and compliant AS2047 tested and compliant AS1170 tested and compliant WERS rated