The Carinya Classic Awning Window is a mainstay range featuring two frame widths and multiple sash options.

Besides a modern designer look, the Carinya Classic Awning Window is packed with a multitude of performance features, many of which are simply not available in competing products. It has been designed with matching stylish hardware, with the option for a lockable or non-lockable handle.

The integrated 50mm sill allows for a stable base for your winder, allowing concealed fixings and comes complete with stylish end caps.