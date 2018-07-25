Capral: Windows and doors

Capral Aluminium are proud to be experts in creating glazing solutions for the building industry. We don’t merely design windows but strive to create products that integrate into the building design. We provide solutions to problems. Our products blend seamlessly into the aesthetic of any project and we focus not only on cost but the value that Capral and our products add to any project.

Capral’s products are thoroughly tested prior to release into the marketing, and are constantly being updating to suit the growing needs of our customers and the Australian building code.

Each system in the collection has a dedicated page on our website that discusses its features, benefits and specifications. From energy and structural performance through to acoustic and glazing capabilities, you will find all the crucial information to make an educated specification decision.