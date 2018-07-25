Logo
Capral: Windows and doors

Last Updated on 25 Jul 2018

Capral Aluminium are proud to be experts in creating glazing solutions for the building industry. We don’t merely design windows but strive to create products that integrate into the building design. We provide solutions to problems. Our products blend seamlessly into the aesthetic of any project.

Overview
Description

Capral Aluminium are proud to be experts in creating glazing solutions for the building industry. We don’t merely design windows but strive to create products that integrate into the building design. We provide solutions to problems. Our products blend seamlessly into the aesthetic of any project and we focus not only on cost but the value that Capral and our products add to any project.

Capral’s products are thoroughly tested prior to release into the marketing, and are constantly being updating to suit the growing needs of our customers and the Australian building code.

Each system in the collection has a dedicated page on our website that discusses its features, benefits and specifications. From energy and structural performance through to acoustic and glazing capabilities, you will find all the crucial information to make an educated specification decision.

Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
