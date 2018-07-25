Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Capral 2021 Logo Colour RGB
Capral Aluminium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Flame
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Manufacturing
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Test
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Window
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Flame
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Manufacturing
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Test
Capral Bushfire Rated Products Window
||

Capral: Bushfire rated products

Last Updated on 25 Jul 2018

Capral Aluminium products are engineered, tested and certified to withstand the conditions likely to occur in BAL-40 zones. Capral Aluminium BAL-40 rated systems have been successfully tested to comply with relevant Australian Standards without the use of screens.

Overview
Description

The Capral range of Bushfire Attack Level compliant windows and doors include the following:

  • Urban 580 Sliding Window
  • Urban 581 Double Hung
  • Urban 582 Awning/Casement Window
  • Urban 582 Fixed Window
  • Urban 584 Sliding Door
  • Urban Plus 597 Hinged Door
  • Urban Plus Fixed Light
  • Artisan Folding Door
  • AGS 950 Sliding Window
  • AGS 419 Flushline
  • AGS 35 Series Awning Casement Window
  • AGS 400 Narrowline
  • AGS 900 Sliding Door
  • AGS 225 Hinged Door

Capral Aluminium BAL-40 rated systems have been successfully tested to comply with relevant Australian Standards without the use of screens. However all openable portions of the windows are required to be screened regardless of the tested outcome. Capral’s Amplimesh Supascreen products are fully compliant with this screening requirement up to and including BAL40, whilst Capral’s Intrudaguard products are fully compliant up to and including BAL 29.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral Bushfire

11.14 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap