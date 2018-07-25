Capral: Bushfire rated products

The Capral range of Bushfire Attack Level compliant windows and doors include the following:

Urban 580 Sliding Window

Urban 581 Double Hung

Urban 582 Awning/Casement Window

Urban 582 Fixed Window

Urban 584 Sliding Door

Urban Plus 597 Hinged Door

Urban Plus Fixed Light

Artisan Folding Door

AGS 950 Sliding Window

AGS 419 Flushline

AGS 35 Series Awning Casement Window

AGS 400 Narrowline

AGS 900 Sliding Door

AGS 225 Hinged Door



Capral Aluminium BAL-40 rated systems have been successfully tested to comply with relevant Australian Standards without the use of screens. However all openable portions of the windows are required to be screened regardless of the tested outcome. Capral’s Amplimesh Supascreen products are fully compliant with this screening requirement up to and including BAL40, whilst Capral’s Intrudaguard products are fully compliant up to and including BAL 29.