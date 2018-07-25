Capral: Bushfire rated products
Last Updated on 25 Jul 2018
Capral Aluminium products are engineered, tested and certified to withstand the conditions likely to occur in BAL-40 zones. Capral Aluminium BAL-40 rated systems have been successfully tested to comply with relevant Australian Standards without the use of screens.
Overview
The Capral range of Bushfire Attack Level compliant windows and doors include the following:
- Urban 580 Sliding Window
- Urban 581 Double Hung
- Urban 582 Awning/Casement Window
- Urban 582 Fixed Window
- Urban 584 Sliding Door
- Urban Plus 597 Hinged Door
- Urban Plus Fixed Light
- Artisan Folding Door
- AGS 950 Sliding Window
- AGS 419 Flushline
- AGS 35 Series Awning Casement Window
- AGS 400 Narrowline
- AGS 900 Sliding Door
- AGS 225 Hinged Door
Capral Aluminium BAL-40 rated systems have been successfully tested to comply with relevant Australian Standards without the use of screens. However all openable portions of the windows are required to be screened regardless of the tested outcome. Capral’s Amplimesh Supascreen products are fully compliant with this screening requirement up to and including BAL40, whilst Capral’s Intrudaguard products are fully compliant up to and including BAL 29.
Downloads
Contact
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd0249024010
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street0295971177
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St0242729661
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street0889844211
Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road07 3277 0554
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court0755927790
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street0740354377
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St07 3038 0005
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street0747246100
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street0754451522
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road0732909400
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road1300361877
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road0362732161
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road1800258646
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road0393153781
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street03 9590 2360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street0395902360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way0893028560
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road0893567811