Caesarstone Mineral™ Crystalline silica-free kitchen benchtops

Premium, sustainable surfaces formulated with a unique blend of materials, compliant with new government regulations. Due to our thorough meticulous approach, highest quality raw materials, and our unparalleled expertise in surface production, we have developed an innovative technology that combines a unique formulation of natural minerals, and innovative recycled materials such as glass, delivering more advanced, sustainable solutions.

This breakthrough technique upholds our product's remarkable durability, strength, versatility, and aesthetics that Caesarstone is renowned for.

Caesarstone Mineral™ surfaces are the ideal surface solution for kitchen benchtops, splashbacks, bathrooms, and laundries and come with a Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind.