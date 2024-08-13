Logo
Caesarstone Crystalline Silica-Free Mineral� Dreamy Carrara
Caesarstone Crystalline Silica-Free Mineral� Empira White
Caesarstone Crystalline Silica-Free Mineral� Georgian Bluffs
Caesarstone Crystalline-Silica-Free Mineral� Rugged Concrete

Caesarstone Mineral™ Crystalline silica-free kitchen benchtops

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2024

Due to our thorough meticulous approach, highest quality raw materials, and our unparalleled expertise in surface production, we have developed an innovative technology that combines a unique formulation of natural minerals, and innovative recycled materials such as glass, delivering more advanced, sustainable solutions.

Overview
Description

Premium, sustainable surfaces formulated with a unique blend of materials, compliant with new government regulations. Due to our thorough meticulous approach, highest quality raw materials, and our unparalleled expertise in surface production, we have developed an innovative technology that combines a unique formulation of natural minerals, and innovative recycled materials such as glass, delivering more advanced, sustainable solutions.

This breakthrough technique upholds our product's remarkable durability, strength, versatility, and aesthetics that Caesarstone is renowned for.

Caesarstone Mineral™ surfaces are the ideal surface solution for kitchen benchtops, splashbacks, bathrooms, and laundries and come with a Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD

02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC

02 8339 7400
Logo

