Bushfire windows and doors

BAL-FZ glazed doors and windows are constructed with the forster Unico thermally broken framing system combined with double-glazed Pilkington Pyrodur fire resistant glass, and provide the ultimate protection against bushfire while still allowing huge expanses of glazing combined with a variety of opening solutions.

BAL-FZ options include:

Single and pair hinged doors

Top hung awning windows

Side hung casement windows

Tilt and turn inward opening windows

Fixed panes up up 4m2



The Forster Unico system provides exceptional energy performance via an integrated thermal break, and is the only thermally broken system that can be supplied as Powdercoated, Hot Dipped Galvanised, or Stainless steel finish. Combined with double glazing, energy performances exceeding 2.2W/m2K can be achieved whilst still maintaining a BAL-FZ projection rating.

For projects requiring lower BAL ratings, forster Unico system will soon be certified for BAL-40 and lower applications – please contact us for the latest update regarding lower bushfire ratings.

Forster Unico is also used extensively for architectural applications that require the aesthetics of steel, with the benefits of a high performance thermally broken framing system.