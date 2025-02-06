Bushfire safe range

Safety for all Bushfire Attack Levels (BAL's) including Flame Zone BAL-FZ without need for shutters. Tested, approved, compliant.

Range Inclusions:

Custom made, size limitations apply

Frame made from self-extinguishing, FSC® certified, Manilkara Bidentata

Double glazed with special fire protection glazing

German hardware fittings

Finished with Adler Lignovit Lasur wood preservative, or low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice by request

U-values from a very low 1.4

Ember / flyscreens for all windows as per Australian Standard

Suitable for Passive House

Tested, approved and compliant to all relevant Australian Standards

Compliance certification supplied with windows and doors

Ember screens as required per the Australian Standard for Building in Bushfire Prone Areas are like flyscreens with stainless steel mesh with less than 2mm aperture and are made to suit windows.

BAL-FZ Windows & Doors

Specifications

Frame thickness IV 78mm

Schott Pyranova® glass 14mm with invisible intumescent layers

Energy efficient

Seals and multi-point locking

Tested and approved to AS 1530.8.2-2007, complies with AS 3959-2009 and AS 3959-2018

Test reports available on request

Sizes

Maximum pane size including frame 2.8m², for larger areas dividing mullions or rails can be used

Maximum height or width 2.4m

Minimum rail height at floor level 80mm

Energy rating: from a very low 1.6

Windows

Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, clerestory/tilt, sliding, and shaped.

Doors

Available in the following styles: French door, lift-slide doors, and single hinged glass doors.

BAL-40 Windows & Doors

Specifications

Frame thickness IV 68mm

Viridian PyroGuard 40™ glass

Double glazed with up to 16mm argon filled gap for energy efficiency

Seals and multi-point locking

Tested to AS 1530.8.1-2007, complies with AS 3959-2009 and AS 3959-2018

Test reports available on request

Sizes

Maximum pane size including frame 4m², for larger areas dividing mullions or rails can be used

Maximum height or width 2.7m

Minimum rail height at floor level 80mm

Energy rating: from a very low 1.4

Windows

Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, clerestory/tilt, sliding, and shaped.

Doors

Available in the following styles: French doors, lift-slide and bi-fold doors, and single hinged glass doors.

For lower BAL ratings, all other Paarhammer product ranges can be suitable (depending on timber and glazing).

Paarhammer has developed five product ranges – the high performing and versatile Architectural Timber Range, the best of both worlds Wood-Alu Range, the tested and compliant Bushfire Safe Range (up to and including BAL-FZ), the economical Komfort+ Range, and the highly energy efficient Passive House Range. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performance windows and doors with superior results.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.