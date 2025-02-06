Bushfire safe range
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Safety for all Bushfire Attack Levels (BAL's) including Flame Zone BAL-FZ without need for shutters. Tested, approved, compliant.
Overview
Range Inclusions:
- Custom made, size limitations apply
- Frame made from self-extinguishing, FSC® certified, Manilkara Bidentata
- Double glazed with special fire protection glazing
- German hardware fittings
- Finished with Adler Lignovit Lasur wood preservative, or low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice by request
- U-values from a very low 1.4
- Ember / flyscreens for all windows as per Australian Standard
- Suitable for Passive House
- Tested, approved and compliant to all relevant Australian Standards
- Compliance certification supplied with windows and doors
Ember screens as required per the Australian Standard for Building in Bushfire Prone Areas are like flyscreens with stainless steel mesh with less than 2mm aperture and are made to suit windows.
BAL-FZ Windows & Doors
Specifications
- Frame thickness IV 78mm
- Schott Pyranova® glass 14mm with invisible intumescent layers
- Energy efficient
- Seals and multi-point locking
- Tested and approved to AS 1530.8.2-2007, complies with AS 3959-2009 and AS 3959-2018
- Test reports available on request
Sizes
- Maximum pane size including frame 2.8m², for larger areas dividing mullions or rails can be used
- Maximum height or width 2.4m
- Minimum rail height at floor level 80mm
Energy rating: from a very low 1.6
Windows
Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, clerestory/tilt, sliding, and shaped.
Doors
Available in the following styles: French door, lift-slide doors, and single hinged glass doors.
BAL-40 Windows & Doors
Specifications
- Frame thickness IV 68mm
- Viridian PyroGuard 40™ glass
- Double glazed with up to 16mm argon filled gap for energy efficiency
- Seals and multi-point locking
- Tested to AS 1530.8.1-2007, complies with AS 3959-2009 and AS 3959-2018
- Test reports available on request
Sizes
- Maximum pane size including frame 4m², for larger areas dividing mullions or rails can be used
- Maximum height or width 2.7m
- Minimum rail height at floor level 80mm
Energy rating: from a very low 1.4
Windows
Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, clerestory/tilt, sliding, and shaped.
Doors
Available in the following styles: French doors, lift-slide and bi-fold doors, and single hinged glass doors.
For lower BAL ratings, all other Paarhammer product ranges can be suitable (depending on timber and glazing).
Paarhammer has developed five product ranges – the high performing and versatile Architectural Timber Range, the best of both worlds Wood-Alu Range, the tested and compliant Bushfire Safe Range (up to and including BAL-FZ), the economical Komfort+ Range, and the highly energy efficient Passive House Range. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performance windows and doors with superior results.
Green Credentials
Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.