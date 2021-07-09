We want our range of built-in barbecue options to seamlessly compliment any style of project you are creating. Built in BBQs are perfect for a client who wants to truly make a statement outdoors and entertaining easy.

Intensive Cleaning Cycle

Your client can keep their cast iron hotplate and cast iron grills looking their best with our quick and easy cleaning feature. They will need to simply open their barbecue hood or lid, remove any stainless steel attachments and turn on all burners to boost level. In 30 minutes, cooking residue will turn to ash, so all they need to do is wipe clean.

Reliable Cast

Enjoy fast heat-up, superior heat retention and consistent cooking results with the cast grill and cast hotplate. The cast elements are also simple to clean, so they can keep their barbecue looking its best for many years to come.

Intuitive Controls

Designed for form and function, the ergonomic controls complement any suitable bench or workspace. Each control features power level indicators to eliminate guesswork and ensure perfect results every time.

A five-star barbecue experience

Our broad range of optional extras can help you create the perfect barbecue for your client. Plus, whether they prefer an open grill or a solid hotplate, our range of customisable cast iron furnishings offers different cooking configurations to suit their needs.

Cast Hotplate

They can take their barbecuing to the next level with the cast hotplate. Designed to fit over the four centre burners of the barbecue, this clever cast iron hotplate will have them cooking like a pro. With one control igniting two burners at a time, simply select their desired heat level and enjoy the ideal set-up for consistently even grilling, searing or roasting.

Made for style and durability

Designed to withstand our tough Australian climate, all stainless steel components are commercial grade. So they will enjoy great looks and a superior performance for years to come.

Even heat distribution

The state-of-the-art cooking surface features six powerful burners to ensure precise heat distribution and amazing results every time. Plus they enjoy peace of mind knowing that their food will always be cooked evenly and just the way they like it.