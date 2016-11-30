Brio Weatherfold range
Last Updated on 30 Nov 2016
Brio’s Weatherfold 4s hardware is for top hung, exteriorbi-folding doors. It can handle panels up to 150kg with precision and ease, large openings of 4m high and 16m wide can be achieved with 8 equal size panels folding seamlessly in each direction with inward or outward opening functionality
Overview
Brio’s Weatherfold 4s hardware is for top hung, exteriorbi-folding doors. It can handle panels up to 150kg with precision and ease, large openings of 4m high and 16m wide can be achieved with 8 equal size panels folding seamlessly in each direction with inward or outward opening functionality.
An alternative to top hung systems is Brio’s bottom folding hardware, Weatherfold 5c. This innovative technology eliminates the need for a reinforced structural beam above the opening as all panel weight is carried by bottom rollers.
High precision bearings and stainless steel components make the system suitable for aluminium and timber doors in 50kg, 80kg and 150kg capacities. The Weatherfold accessories offer a full solution to any exterior opening:
- Hybrid sills combine the structural strength and durability of aluminium with the beauty of timber profiles to create a self-draining sill which is easy to install and maintain.
- 612 screen is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Weatherfold 4s range and can span openings 3.2m high and 9m wide. The versatile screen can be powder coated for colour matching and is also perfect for screening with French doors, windows and sliding doors.
- 286 Dual Point Lock is suitable for timber or aluminium panels and is a stylish alternative to two flush bolts. The 180° operation of the low profile handle activates a 22mm throw to lock off doors securely top and bottom. Locking and non-locking options available as well as a variety of finishes.