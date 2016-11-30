Brio’s Weatherfold 4s hardware is for top hung, exteriorbi-folding doors. It can handle panels up to 150kg with precision and ease, large openings of 4m high and 16m wide can be achieved with 8 equal size panels folding seamlessly in each direction with inward or outward opening functionality.

An alternative to top hung systems is Brio’s bottom folding hardware, Weatherfold 5c. This innovative technology eliminates the need for a reinforced structural beam above the opening as all panel weight is carried by bottom rollers.

High precision bearings and stainless steel components make the system suitable for aluminium and timber doors in 50kg, 80kg and 150kg capacities. The Weatherfold accessories offer a full solution to any exterior opening: