Allegion Brio Ajustable Hinges
Allegion Brio Ajustable Hinges Installed
Allegion Brio Ajustable Hinges Open

Brio adjustable hinges

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2018

Brio’s adjustable hinge set, XY is ideal for French door applications of panels weighing up to 100kg. Overtime doors can sag due to high use and building settlement after installation, this sagging can cause panels to "stick". Traditionally panels would need to be removed from the opening to reset hinge positions or plane down edges – the latter being impossible for aluminium panels.

Description

Brio’s adjustable hinge set, XY is ideal for French door applications of panels weighing up to 100kg.

Overtime doors can sag due to high use and building settlement after installation, this sagging can cause panels to "stick". Traditionally panels would need to be removed from the opening to reset hinge positions or plane down edges – the latter being impossible for aluminium panels.

Brio’s innovative hinges allow manipulation of a panel in situ by providing easy vertical and horizontal adjustment without removing the door. The low profile design of surface mount hinges makes them discreet but also allows quick installation for both timber and aluminium panels. Meaning time and money are saved at install and through the life of the product.

The patented design consists of 2 hinges with 6mm lateral adjustment which allow vertical float while a third, middle hinge carries the weight of the panel and provides 10mm vertical adjustment with lateral float. Reducing the adjustment to only 2 planes means the compression between panel and weather seal is unbroken so systems can maintain energy-efficient performance.

The XY hinges have been cycle tested in house to over 1 million cycles… and counting! And are available in multiple finishes with a choice of cast alloy for 50kg applications and stainless steel for 100kg. These non-handed hinges have also been designed with a specific offset so they can be used to replace a pivot kit in Brio's exterior folding systems Weatherfold 4s or 5c.

Brio Care and Maintenance

177.16 KB

Download
Brio Warranty

183.97 KB

Download
Brio XY Hinge Flyer

499.33 KB

Download
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

