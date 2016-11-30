Brio Single Run with Zero Clearance solutions

Brio's Single run range is designed for interior and exterior sliding shutters and panels from 80kg up to an incredible 350kg in weight for residential or commercial applications. Hangers use four precision bearings which have reinforced nylon tyres to ensure high performance and smooth operation.

Numerous hanger plate options means single run hardware can suit glass, aluminium, steel, timber and MDF panels of varying thicknesses. The most impressive hanger plate is available in the Zero Clearance range where hardware is concealed inside the top of the panel meaning a “zero clearance” effect is achieved as the panel seems to float 3mm below its track. Anodised, streamline tracks can also be recessed into ceiling tiles while guide options can work without floor channels which simply extends the concealed hardware effect.

Brio’s Soft Close accessory 100SCT works discreetly inside the track and ensures panels up to 100kg in weight are caught and closed gently. This reduction in speed means little fingers are kept safe from slamming panels.

Higher weight capacities use cast stainless steel hangers which makes them a durable solution for high traffic applications with impressive corrosion resistance. The use of structural aluminium enables Brio architectural systems to support panels weighing up to 350kg. Like all Brio Single Run architectural systems, the combination of precision bearings, nylon tyred wheels and our unique track profiles offer quiet, finger-tip control.