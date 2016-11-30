Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Allegion
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Bathroom
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Dining
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Front
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Open Space
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Bathroom
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Dining
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Front
Allegion Brio SIngle Run Range Open Space

Brio Single Run with Zero Clearance solutions

Last Updated on 30 Nov 2016

Brio's Single run range is designed for interior and exterior sliding shutters and panels from 80kg up to an incredible 350kg in weight for residential or commercial applications. Hangers use four precision bearings which have reinforced nylon tyres to ensure high performance and smooth operation.

Overview
Description

Brio's Single run range is designed for interior and exterior sliding shutters and panels from 80kg up to an incredible 350kg in weight for residential or commercial applications. Hangers use four precision bearings which have reinforced nylon tyres to ensure high performance and smooth operation.

Numerous hanger plate options means single run hardware can suit glass, aluminium, steel, timber and MDF panels of varying thicknesses. The most impressive hanger plate is available in the Zero Clearance range where hardware is concealed inside the top of the panel meaning a “zero clearance” effect is achieved as the panel seems to float 3mm below its track. Anodised, streamline tracks can also be recessed into ceiling tiles while guide options can work without floor channels which simply extends the concealed hardware effect.

Brio’s Soft Close accessory 100SCT works discreetly inside the track and ensures panels up to 100kg in weight are caught and closed gently. This reduction in speed means little fingers are kept safe from slamming panels.

Higher weight capacities use cast stainless steel hangers which makes them a durable solution for high traffic applications with impressive corrosion resistance. The use of structural aluminium enables Brio architectural systems to support panels weighing up to 350kg. Like all Brio Single Run architectural systems, the combination of precision bearings, nylon tyred wheels and our unique track profiles offer quiet, finger-tip control.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Brio Care and Maintenance

177.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Brio Single Run Brochure

2.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Brio Warranty

183.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Brio Zero Clearance Brochure

3.54 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap