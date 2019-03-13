Brio Simultaneous and Telescopic hardware kits

Brio’s Simultaneous or Telescopic accessory kits complement top hung straight sliding door hardware, designed to fully integrate with Brio’s Single Run system. A discrete hardware design, it does not require a bottom guide channel, allowing a clear passage way with no interruption when entering, eliminating tripping hazards and suitable for high traffic areas such as schools.

The Simultaneous and Telescopic are two different types of hardware accessories, used in conjunction with the Single Run system.

Simultaneous:

Opens bi-parting panels symmetrically

Operating one panel will drive the other panel to travel

in the opposite direction at the same time



Telescopic:

Opens passing panels concurrently

Operating one panel will drive the other panels to

traverse across the opening

Simultaneous and Telescopic (combined):

Open bi-parting passing panels in a staggered action. Operating one panel will drive the other panels to traverse in the opposite direction at the same time. When the door panels are open they are concealed into the wall cavity pockets. This will achieve a large opening of up to 8.5m wide on a Telescopic system (separate or combined), a true aesthetic finish.

Educational facilities can now have the flexibility to instantly change the layout of a learning environment, partitioning off areas for dual use when opening and closing door panels.