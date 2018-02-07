Brio’s range of residential systems are economical solutions for space saving applications. Whether the requirement is to divide a living area into two rooms or screen off a separate zone, Brio has the answer for top hung, bottom rolling, straight sliding or folding doors. These quality systems use nylon tyred, precision bearings to ensure whisper quiet operation and long lasting life cycle.

Wardrobe Roll 50 is designed for bypassing, bottom rolling panels. The streamline framing kit makes it ideal for built-in wardrobes. The 50kg panels can be fitted with Brio’s soft close accessory to ensure panels are closed gently, preventing slamming doors from causing noise or injury. Pack sets are available for 2 and 3 panels in either powder coat white or clear anodised.

Zero Clearance 60 is a top hung, track system with optional fascia for straight sliding doors up to 60kg in either single, stacking or bi-parting applications. The easy to install hardware is discreetly concealed inside the top of the door to produce minimal clearance between panel and track, providing a stylish solution for residential and commercial installations. Cavity Clearance 60 is specially designed for pocket doors but both systems are supplied with clip stops or Brio’s 60kg soft close accessory.

Multifold 30 is an interior folding door hardware system suitable for folding partitions, cupboards and wardrobes. Available in convenient sets for units of two, four or six panels which can be used on either side of the opening to suit a wide variety of door configurations.