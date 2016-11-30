Brio Open Rail sliding systems

Brio's Open rail range offers various styles to suit any residential or commercial application. The round rail systems provide hardware for timber or glass panels up to 100kg in weight. Top fix or face fix options use sealed precision bearings and nylon inlaid tyres to ensure systems operate smoothly for a life time.

The 304 stainless steel rollers and rail are available in brushed stainless or PVD black finish. The Soft Stop accessory provides an added level of quality with its ability to remove momentum from sliding panels to prevent noise when they reach their maximum position.

The Open Square Rail hardware uses exposed, precision bearings and 304 stainless steel strap fixings which offer a unique industrial aesthetic for any contemporary, internal environment. With capacity of 150kg panels at 2m wide, this system is sure to impress. A multitude of guide options make Brio’s timber systems versatile for any situation.

Brio also offers a flat bar system for their Open rail range which is an ideal hardware solution for barn doors up to 80kg in weight and 1.25m wide. This easy to install system uses a precision bearing and nylon tyre which rolls smoothly over a flat bar rail. The face fix straps and rail are available in stainless steel with a brushed satin finish or in mild steel with a textured, matt black powder coat.